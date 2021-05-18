Share the truth















For over a year now, we have all heard about how deadly COVID-19 is and that vaccines are the solution to ending the pandemic. But what happens if you get the virus? Public health has been very quiet about treatment, but we’ve got you covered. Here are two doctors talking about the prevention and treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

Although that information is out there, the media doesn’t seem to want to amplify it very much and instead focuses on the need for new vaccinations using new technology. And the Powers That Be™ aren’t very keen on you asking questions about things like treatment or prevention of the virus that originated in Wuhan, China.

As Joe Rogan mentioned recently, he was blocked from sending a video about Ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19 to his friend in a private message on Twitter. Breaking: Joe Rogan reveals Twitter blocked him from sending a video

by a Medical Doctor who says l ivermectin is a 99% affective […]

