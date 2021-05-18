Share the truth















Jeff Dunetz of The Lid made a good point. He said, “Unless the AP president lied on Saturday, his Gaza reporters didn’t tell higher-ups (and their readers) they were sharing a building with Hamas.”

We’re betting he’s lying, but that’s us.

After giving an hour warning, Israel blew up a building housing the AP, Al Jazeera, other international media organizations, and Hamas, which is the terrorist organization dedicated to the destruction of Israel.

Dunetz said, “I do not know Gary Pruitt, but if one assumes he is not lying, then everyone on the AP Gaza bureau should be fired because they are either lousy reporters for not knowing that Hamas was operating in the same building, or they knew and didn’t say anything.”

Dunetz then brought up the Matti Friedman article in the Atlantic in 2014 that we brought up yesterday.

“Matti Friedman, who was the AP’s Jerusalem bureau editor from 2006 and 2011, wrote an essay about how Hamas controlled the AP news coming out of Gaza. And that the terrorist group was using the building where they were housed,” Dunetz said.Friedman said Hamas saw the AP as an asset and would tear into the AP office, threaten the reporters and demand favorable […]

