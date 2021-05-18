Share the truth















A Louisiana educator who recently made headlines for confronting his school board over its woke curriculum push now wants to speak about the matter with state legislators. And that’s not all he has in mind.

With the big push for critical race theory to be mandated by his state, Jonathan Koeppel plans to try and speak at an upcoming committee hearing.

“I just talked to one of our state representatives about it, and I said, ‘Look, I don’t know about other teachers, but I am more than willing to get in front of whoever I need to get in front of and say whatever I need to say to try to convince you guys that we don’t need critical race theory in our state,'” he shares.

Meanwhile, Koeppel just filed for a nonprofit to promote American values to young people and to help them understand financial literacy.

“If a kid wants to start a business, I’d like to help that kid start a business, file his LLC,” says Koeppel. “If he needs $100 to buy a lawn mower, let’s get him a lawn mower and teach him how to get customers and be responsible, respect authority, and love America, our values, and the […]

