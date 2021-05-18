Share the truth















The U.S. Supreme Court will consider a Mississippi abortion law that directly challenges the main factor in the landmark Roe v. Wade.

Roe , the landmark ruling that legalized abortions, is challenged by the Mississippi law that bans virtually all abortions after 15 weeks.

According to Politico : “In a one-line order, the court said it will review just one question that cuts to the heart of Roe : whether all bans on abortion before a fetus can survive outside the womb are unconstitutional.”

The Court has agreed to take up the case in the fall, which could also have significant effect on the 2022 midterm elections. It will also be the first abortion-related case since the confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett, giving the court a 6-3 conservative majority.

The Mississippi law is the first to reach the nation’s highest court from other states who have enacted legislation that has been intended to challenge the 1973 Roe v. Wade case that declared that abortion was a constitutional right.

Forty-four other states have enacted roughly 500 pro-life laws this year, compared to just 300 in 2019.

