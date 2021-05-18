Share the truth















Andrew Stiles of The Washington Free Beacon reports : Vice President Kamala Harris keeps a list of reporters and other political types who might be racist, according to a profile published in the Atlantic on Monday. [Note: The Atlantic article doesn’t explicitly mention racism.]

“The vice president and her team tend to dismiss reporters. Trying to get her to take a few questions after events is treated as an act of impish aggression,” writes Edward-Isaac Dovere. “And Harris herself tracks political players and reporters whom she thinks don’t fully understand her or appreciate her life experience.” . . . .

According to Dovere’s reporting, Harris judiciously monitors the words journalists use to describe her. “She particularly doesn’t like the word cautious, and aides look out for synonyms too,” he writes. “Careful, guarded, and hesitant don’t go over well.” Antonyms as well, apparently. During the 2020 campaign, journalists and other libs were sounding the alarm about the word “ambitious.”

This was especially true following reports that some aides to then-candidate Joe Biden thought Harris was too ambitious to be his running mate; Biden did “not want to be outshone.” Rep. Karen Bass (D., Calif.) was reportedly considered because, unlike Harris, […]

Read the whole story at www.powerlineblog.com

Share the truth













