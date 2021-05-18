Share the truth















Guest post by Lawrence Sellin The COVID-19 virus may have been released in Wuhan, but like all modern military weapons, it was jointly developed and manufactured.

There are still gaps in the story, but here is what is presently known.

The creation of the COVID-19 virus was entirely under the command and control of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), led by presumed head of China’s biowarfare program, Major General Wei Chen, while under the day-to-day supervision of key members of the Academy of Military Medical Sciences.

The scientists and resources accessed to advance the project included both Chinese and U.S. universities and research institutions.

Finding a bat coronavirus backbone for the COVID-19 Largely based on an examination of Chinese-language documents and scientific publications, one can state that the Military Veterinary Research Institute and the Institute of Zoonotic Diseases in Changchun, Jilin Province, China, led by People’s Liberation Army General Ningyi Jin and retired General Xianzhu Xia, are core elements of China’s biowarfare program.At least four subordinates of Xianzhu Xia and Ningyi Jin have been engaged in a massive domestic and international […]

Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com

