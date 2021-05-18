Share the truth















Is Kamala Harris behind the curve? What has she done so far about the out-of-control border?

Here’s her latest tweet in her role as migrant surge czar, still looking for all those “root causes” as she avoids the border: Today, I met with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus to get their input on our diplomatic efforts in the Northern Triangle and to discuss how we can work together to address the root causes of migration from the region. pic.twitter.com/1yfFk3i9G7 — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 17, 2021 Prior to that, we know she had a March 30 phone call with the president of Guatemala, nothing with the president of Honduras (who’s involved in drug-dealing, according to the U.S. Treasury), and the president of El Salvador won’t take her call should she make one, based on Bidenite diplomatic blunders. She also called the president of Mexico on April 7 to discuss trees for visas and other stupid things. The president of Mexico cut out of that call early with better things to do. As American Thinker’s Andrea Widburg wrote, it did not go well .

But still no visit to the border.

Talks with Democrats, talks with two presidents, but no […]

Read the whole story at www.americanthinker.com

Share the truth













