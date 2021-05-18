Share the truth















Liz Cheney, who apparently believes it is her mission to reform the Republican Party by continually attacking President Trump, has now set her sights on another Republican who she hopes to depose in the future: DC EXAMINER – Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney vowed not to vote for California Rep. Kevin McCarthy as House speaker if the GOP were to win the majority in 2022.

Cheney, a frequent critic of former President Donald Trump, was ousted from her role as conference chairwoman before New York Rep. Elise Stefanik was elected to fill the void Friday.

Cheney and McCarthy have butted heads in the past as the House minority leader spearheaded the vote to remove her May 12. “I think that we’ve got to have leaders who lead based on principle, and that’s not what we’ve seen from [McCarthy],” Cheney told Politico.

Cheney, who belongs to a handful of House Republicans who voted to impeach the former president, remained in Congress despite backlash from Trump loyalists. “I’m really glad that I decided to stay in the House,” Cheney said. “As we’re engaging in these battles about principles and the future and standing up for truth, I think that these battles really […]

Read the whole story at therightscoop.com

