Though it’s an issue many believe only affects liberal cities or states, the founder of a grassroots organization asserts so-called “woke” curriculum is actually being pushed in schools across the country. She says it’s time for communities to start showing up.

One News Now reported last week that white students at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee were recently instructed by two far-left “Reflective Justice” experts to “confront whiteness” on their college campus. But elsewhere the public is rising up and pushing back on the left’s twisted version of equality.

Nicole Neily, president and founder of Parents Defending Education , says it is affecting communities outside of California and Manhattan.

“It’s really incumbent on people to know what your child is learning,” she tells One News Now. “If you are unhappy about it, do something about it. And doing something about it doesn’t have to be filing a federal lawsuit and being that person who is called a racist in your town for the rest of your life.”

Neily recommends parents and other concerned individuals send tips. Her grassroots organization has what it calls an IndoctriNation Map that shows where different incidents have been reported to Parents Defending Education.

“We have guides on how people […]

