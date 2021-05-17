Share the truth















On Tuesday, May 11th, North Carolina joined 6 other states in introducing a bill that will ban all teachings of critical race theory in the education system.

House Bill 324 , Ensuring Dignity & Nondiscrimination/Schools, seeks to ban public schools in North Carolina from spreading poisonous ideas that seek to degrade the American people. This consists primarily of “critical race theory” and other similar teachings.

The bill was championed by North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore. (R-NC) The bill, sponsored by state Representatives Jason Saine, James Boles, Larry Yarborough, and John Torbett, aims to ban those in public education from suggesting that “an individual, solely by virtue of his or her race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously” ; and any idea that any individual bears responsibility for any past actions done by others of the same skin color. “It ensures dignity and nondiscrimination in school,” said Torbett, the co-chairman of the Education Committee, according to the North Carolina News & Observer.

The legislation is part of a recent trend by several states to rid the public education system of any kind of toxic racial theory. As recently as last month, Governor Brad Little of

