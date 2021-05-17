Share the truth















US Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu give joint statements to press in the prime minister’s office in Jerusalem on March 9, 2016. Photo: DEBBIE HILL / AFP / POOL i24 News – Israel is mulling the terms of a ceasefire agreement with Palestinian terrorists in the Gaza Strip amid mounting pressure from Washington to stop the bloodshed, according to Israeli media reports.

A halt could be forthcoming in the near future now that the IDF and Israel’s security cabinet have completed a number of objectives, including destroying a Hamas tunnel network and eliminating senior members of the organization. get the best of the algemeiner straight to your inbox! While the Biden administration has publicly stated its unequivocal support for Israel and its right to defend itself, US pressure has begun to mount on Jerusalem to stop the fighting after a building housing AP and Al Jazeera journalists in the Gaza Strip was destroyed in an airstrike on Saturday.

Aside from housing international reporters, Israel claims the building also served as a Hamas “research and development” facility and was a legitimate target for the IDF to strike.

Following the attack, the AP denied that Hamas activities were […]

Read the whole story at www.algemeiner.com

Share the truth













