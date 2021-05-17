Share the truth















But studies show previous infection from the virus provides lasting immunity, including from its variants

Well over 200 colleges and universities across the nation have announced in recent weeks they will require students to get the COVID vaccine to return to campus this fall, and more campuses are added to the list each day.

Bizarrely, most teachers and staff are exempt from that same vaccine mandate, according to a list maintained by the Chronicle of Higher Education.

In effect, campus leaders force their students to get a vaccine — even though young people are shown to have far fewer severe reactions from COVID-19 — while their older, more vulnerable employees are given a pass.

Even more troubling is that university leaders refuse to accept acquired immunity in place of a vaccine even though experts — including Dr. Anthony Fauci himself — have found that previous infection from the virus provides lasting immunity, including from its variants. All this is spelled out in a front-page article recently published by The Epoch Times , which reports that none of the universities that require the vaccine provide for COVID-antibody exemptions: “None of the schools currently accept acquired immunity as an exemption from the vaccination […]

