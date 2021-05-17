Share the truth















EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released footage over the weekend of an operation to target Palestinian terrorists that was called off because officials believed that there were children in the area.

The footage runs contrary to claims made by far-left Democrats like Rep. Rashida Tlaib (MI), who falsely claimed that Israel was attacking media organizations so that the world would be blocked from seeing “the killing of babies.” Israeli intelligence officials have said that Palestinian terrorists were in the media building that was targeted over the weekend. A former Obama official confirmed that Hamas was in the building. Far-left Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) claimed that America was allowing “civilians to get slaughtered” by Israel.

The IDF released video of a military engagement from the last few days that showed a pilot being told to stand down because command control believed that there were children in the vicinity.

The pilot had the following interaction with Israeli Command Control: Command Control: Check if there are children there, there are children there.

Pilot: They are moving too fast, it can’t be children.

Command Control: There are probably children here, we are stopping everything. Pilot: That’s right, there […]

Read the whole story at www.dailywire.com

Share the truth













