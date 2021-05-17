Share the truth















The Washington Post’s Jorge Ribas thought it would be fun to make tacos out of cicadas he collected from his backyard and then share those images with his readers.

And because we saw this disgusting mess, now you have to, too. That’s the rules.

First up, insect prep: It’s cicada taco time! 🌮 (I’m sorry in advance) pic.twitter.com/2ppK1a4BiY

— Jorge Ribas (@jribas) May 16, 2021 Step 2: Add butter because everything is better with butter (you eat the heads and all?): after finding some of the cream-colored ones in my yard, I froze them over night. Then I cooked them for 10 minutes with butter pic.twitter.com/qcBdOnkMgD

— Jorge Ribas (@jribas) May 16, 2021 Step 3: Add onions, chilis and tomatoes: — Jorge Ribas (@jribas) May 16, 2021 Step 4: Top them with cheese: Step 5: ENJOY! The verdict: pretty good, cicadas tasted kinda nutty. Too much seasoning. pic.twitter.com/fMCeQxD7bU

— Jorge Ribas (@jribas) May 16, 2021

