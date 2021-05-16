Share the truth















President Joe Biden was warned by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) not to send cash to the Islamic-terrorist-led Palestinians, but he did not heed his advice, and hundreds of missiles by the jihadist group Hamas have been launched into Israeli neighborhoods in Jerusalem in the ensuing weeks.

Undermining Israel

Cruz claims that Biden is responsible for the latest explosion of violence in the Middle East, insisting that the “ambiguous” stance Democrats have taken regarding Israel only empowers Hamas to wage its attacks.

“The conflict we are seeing is the direct result of the tragic mistakes of the Biden foreign policy,” Cruz stated, according to The Washington Times . “And when you are ambiguous, when you are agonizing, when you undermine our support for Israel, what happens is it encourages the terrorists who attack and launch the kind of missile and rocket attacks we’re seeing right now.”

The Texas Republican also accused Biden of working against Israel by looking to reenter the Iran nuclear deal, while at the same time praising former President Donald Trump for his work to establish “a flowering of peace in the Middle East” – demonstrated through the historic 2020 Abraham Accords – and for his unequivocal support of […]

