Is planting misleading innuendo about oneself a good tool to sell the services of an information provider? In what other product category does one openly debase the quality as a means of gathering attention?

Tucker Carlson, whose viewership is more than 4 times that of Don Lemon’s, likes to characterize the CNN host as stupid. That label certainly applies to the publicity stunt trick Lemon pulled on Friday night: “CNN Tonight” anchor Don Lemon announced Friday that “this will be the last night” of the show he’s hosted since 2014 — only to clarify in a later Twitter video that he was not leaving the network. Lemon shocked viewers by ending his news show Friday with a closing on-air segment in which he suddenly revealed the end of his program on the network. “It’s been really, really great. This is the last night that will be ‘CNN Tonight with Don Lemon.’” he said. “So, I appreciate all the years of ‘CNN Tonight with Don Lemon,’ but changes are coming, and I will fill you in.” Lemon then segued into a promo for a CNN documentary about Marvin Gaye’s 1971 album, “What’s Going On.” CNN revealed that it must have been […]

www.americanthinker.com

