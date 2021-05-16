Share the truth















For months, there wasn’t a day that went by when Dr. Anthony Fauci wasn’t doing multiple interviews spreading fear of Covid-19, demanding people take the various “vaccines,” and changing his talking points from moment to moment on a slew of healthcare-related issues. We saw a clear change last week when the White House’s chief doc seemed to fly under the radar for the first time since Joe Biden took office.

It all comes down to “gain of function” research that is almost certainly the cause of the Wuhan Flu. Developed in the Wuhan Virology Lab, Covid-19 either escaped or was intentionally released. While many in academia still hold onto the notion that the pandemic was started by bats, they do so simply because it hasn’t—and likely cannot—be completely ruled out as long as the Chinese Communist Party has a say in the matter. But many are now accepting the likelihood that it came from the Wuhan Virology Lab as a result of “gain of function” research.

We also now know that Fauci has been a huge proponent of this research and he participated in funding it at the Wuhan Virology Lab. More evidence is emerging every day despite the bad doctor’s protestations. And when I say “we also now know,” that’s to say more mainstream media watchers know. Those who turn to alternative media have known about Fauci’s involvement with the Wuhan Virology Lab for a while.

They’ve been trying to cover their tracks. A bombshell revelation from The National Pulse yesterday showed they realized this was going to be a problem long before Rand Paul or Tucker Carlson started calling Fauci out.

The Wuhan Institute of Virology scrubbed the U.S. National Institutes of Health as one of its research partners from its website in early 2021. The revelation comes despite Dr. Anthony Fauci insisting no relationship existed between the institutions.

Archived versions of the Wuhan lab’s site also reveal a research update – “Will SARS Come Back?” – appearing to describe gain-of-function research being conducted at the institute by entities funded by Dr. Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

On March 21st, 2021, the lab’s website listed six U.S.-based research partners: University of Alabama, University of North Texas, EcoHealth Alliance, Harvard University, The National Institutes of Health (NIH), the United States, and the National Wildlife Federation.

One day later, the page was revised to contain just two research partners – EcoHealth Alliance and the University of Alabama. By March 23rd, EcoHealth Alliance was the sole partner remaining.

EcoHealth Alliance is run by long-standing Chinese Communist Party-partner Dr. Peter Daszak, who National Pulse Editor-in-Chief Raheem Kassam has repeatedly claimed will be the first “fall guy” of the Wuhan lab debacle.

The Wuhan Institute of Virology’s decision to wipe the NIH from its website came amidst heightened scrutiny that the lab was the source of COVID-19 – and that U.S. taxpayer dollars from the NIH may have funded the research. The unearthing of the lab’s attempted coverup also follows a heated exchange between Senator Rand Paul and Fauci, who attempted to distance his organization from the Wuhan lab.

Beyond establishing a working relationship between the NIH and the Wuhan Institue of Virology, now-deleted posts from the site also detail studies bearing the hallmarks of gain-of-function research conducted with the Wuhan-based lab. Fauci, however, asserted to Senator Paul that “the NIH has not ever and does not now fund gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

There is still a tremendous gap between those who know the truth about Fauci and those who still think he’s just a smart little guy who tells Joe Biden what to do when it comes to Covid. As we’ve documented multiple times in the past, there seems to be a cult of personality surrounding Fauci, or as many have called it, Faucism. He is practically worshipped as a savior by millions who believe everything he says even if he contradicts something he had said in the past.

Today, he was interviewed on CBS News during “Face the Nation.” It was a softball interview, as always, and at no point was “gain of function” research discussed. Instead, John Dickerson tried to sound smart and Fauci gave him kudos in an odd back-and-forth promoting vaccines.

JOHN DICKERSON: So, if- if a person is deciding whether or not to get vaccinated, they have to keep in mind whether it’s going to keep them healthy. But based on these new findings, it would suggest they also have an opportunity, if vaccinated, to knock off or block their ability to transmit it to other people. So, does it increase the public health good of getting the vaccination or make that clearer based on these new findings?

DR. FAUCI: And you know, JOHN, you said it very well. I could have said it better. It’s absolutely the case. And that’s the reason why we say when you get vaccinated, you not only protect your own health, that of the family, but also you contribute to the community health by preventing the spread of the virus throughout the community. And in other words, you become a dead end to the virus. And when there are a lot of dead ends around, the virus is not going to go anywhere. And that’s when you get a point that you have a markedly diminished rate of infection in the community. And that’s exactly the reason, and you said it very well, of why we encourage people and want people to get vaccinated. The more people you get vaccinated, the safer the entire community is.

JOHN DICKERSON: And do you think now that this guidance has come out on relaxing the mass mandates if you’ve been vaccinated, that people who might have been hesitant before will start to get vaccinated in greater numbers?

DR. FAUCI: You know, I hope so, JOHN. The underlying reason for the CDC doing this was just based on the evolution of the science that I mentioned a moment ago. But if, in fact, this serves as an incentive for people to get vaccinated, all the better. I hope it does, actually.

Don’t let the presence of this interview fool you. It was almost certainly scheduled before the “gain of function” research discussion hit the mainstream. But as Revolver News reported today, we should start seeing less and less of Fauci going forward.

What happened to the almighty Dr. Fauci? Last week he was on TV telling all of us that life wouldn’t get back to normal for at least another year or so, and this week he’s pretty much gone. So what happened?

Well, a lot, actually. The biggest turn for Fauci involves 3 little words: Gain of Function. It was this past week when the “gain of function” dots were publicly connected to the good doctor. This is nothing new for those of us on the right. Here on Revolver, we’ve covered Fauci’s gain of function research extensively…and the evidence against him is very damning.

A couple of months ago Fox News Host Steve Hilton blew the lid off of Fauci’s macabre obsession (and funding) of research involving the manipulation of highly contagious viruses. Hilton laid the groundwork, but it was Senator Rand Paul who called out Fauci and his ghoulish research face to face during a Senate hearing.

…

But even more notable, is that the CDC just updated their guidelines on mask-wearing and essentially ended the pandemic — a pandemic that Fauci has been the proud face of for over a year now — and when that announcement hit, he was nowhere to be found. And his absence didn’t go unnoticed.

Anyone else feel like the Biden Admin. is starting to push Tony Fauci to the back burner? Seems like he should have been a part of the big CDC announcement yesterday but was nowhere to be found. Where’s Fauci? 🤔 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 14, 2021

Yes indeed, you’d think that Fauci would have been front and center to discuss the CDC’s new guidelines the moment the news hit. The “Golden Boy” taking yet another victory lap. After all, Fauci never misses a moment in the spotlight. But he was not hitting the airwaves with the typical fanfare.

The sidelining of Fauci began yesterday. They are going to throw him under the bus and run him back over multiple times if necessary. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) May 14, 2021

It is still very possible that Fauci can make a resurgence. His fan-base is up there with Meghan Markle and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, though even more devoted than the divas’. Unlike other useful idiots, the White House will not be able to detach easily from Fauci, nor do they want to. At this point, they’re telling him to lay low and avoid any interviews in which they do not have complete control over the “journalist” involved. John Dickerson has been a Democrat Party pawn for decades.

Behind the scenes, they’re already planning on ditching him. It will be done with all the pomp one would expect for one of their heroes and will be used to mark the end of the “emergency” in the United States. He’ll still be promoting vaccines and will try to stay in his precious limelight, but Democrats are ready to move on and open up the country. It has just been too politically suicidal to persist with their lockdown mentality.

The key to seeing Fauci’s narcissistic reign end is for patriots to continue to hammer him on his involvement with developing Covid-19. His beloved “gain of function research” needs to be explained to any who will listen. Then, maybe, Fauci will go away.

