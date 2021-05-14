Share the truth















The news emerged shortly after Democrat Joe Biden made veiled threats about people who were unwilling to get the COVID vaccine on Thursday. The FBI also threatened people about forging proof of the same vaccine, leading Americans to feel uneasy.

“The Chicago Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is warning Illinois residents about the dangers involved in the illegal sale of fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards and other COVID-19 scams,” read a press release from the FBI.

Recall Biden had responded to a new and curious report from the CDC that came out of the blue on Thursday- basically demanding people get vaccinations. The rule is now simple: get vaccinated or wear a mask until you do. The choice is yours. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 13, 2021 “Vaccination cards are intended to provide recipients of the coronavirus vaccine with important information regarding the type of vaccine they received and their dates of inoculation. The creation, purchase, or sale of vaccine cards by individuals is illegal and endangers public safety. The unauthorized use of an official government agency’s seal on such cards is a crime that may be punishable under Title 18, United States Code, Section 1017, and other federal […]

Read the whole story at djhjmedia.com

Share the truth













