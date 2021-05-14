Share the truth















Malta President George Vella said this week that he would resign rather than sign a bill to legalize the killing of unborn babies in his country.

The Malta Independent asked Vella about his stance on abortion after independent MP Marlene Farrugioa introduced a bill Wednesday in parliament to legalize abortions.

Malta is one of the few countries in Europe that still protects unborn babies’ right to life, and Vella, a medical doctor by profession, wants to keep it that way.

In 2019 when he was elected president, Vella said he would “never sign” a law to legalize the killing of unborn babies in abortions, according to the report.

“If such a law is passed through Parliament after a debate and a vote and I was asked to sign it, I will have a strong moral objection and my only option would be to pack my things and leave. This is another issue I discussed before accepting my nomination: I will never sign such a law, I will not have it on my conscience,” he said at the time.

This week, Vella confirmed to the Independent that his “position remains unchanged.”Here’s more from the report: It is unlikely that the Bill will reach this […]

