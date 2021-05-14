Share the truth















The peer-reviewed journal Nature has published a shocking article from Peter Hotez that calls for people who resist vaccination to be tyrannized by medical fascists.

Entitled, “COVID vaccines: time to confront anti-vax aggression,” the article by Hotez ironically calls for aggression against anti-vaxxers to supposedly stop their aggression – because saying no to chemical injections is apparently now an act of violence.

Anyway, Hotez launches into the usual talking points about the scary Chinese Virus that can only be eradicated if every human being on the planet has his or her DNA permanently altered. Once that happens, Chinese Germs will be gone forever – but only if everyone gets jabbed.

Since some people do not want to get jabbed, preferring to keep their DNA and immune systems intact, Hotez wants them to be punished because “science.” Resisting injection is “undermining progress,” he says, and thus must be “confronted directly.”

So-called “scientists” – but only the ones who support the jabs – are having their wee little feelings hurt and we cannot have that. No, anyone who offends the science gods must be punished harshly because this is how we “save lives,” Hotez contends.

“The World Health Organization recognized vaccine hesitancy as a top threat to global health before the pandemic,” Hotez insists. “Even before the pandemic, I had a front-row seat to all of this. I have co-led efforts to develop vaccines in programmes, including a COVID-19 vaccine currently being tested in India.”

“In other words, Hotez has a vested interest in getting you, your family, your friends, your community, and your entire country vaccinated at warp speed. If you refuse, then he basically wants you to be tyrannized with prejudice for daring to make your own medical decisions.

“The United Nations and the highest levels of governments must take direct, even confrontational, approaches … to dismantle anti-vaccine groups in the United States,” he writes, trying to sound scientific.

Hotez: If you refuse vaccination, you are a terrorist

Hotez goes on to suggest that the medical police state delve into “the realm of cyber security, law enforcement, public education and international relations” as an arsenal of weaponry to combat anti-vax elements that try to teach people to stay healthy through nutrition rather than pharmaceuticals.

“A high-level inter-agency task force reporting to the UN secretary-general could assess the full impact of anti-vaccine aggression, and propose tough, balanced measures,” he further suggests.

“The task force should include experts who have tackled complex global threats such as terrorism, cyber attacks and nuclear armament, because anti-science is now approaching similar levels of peril. It is becoming increasingly clear that advancing immunization requires a counteroffensive.”

Hotez, by the way, is a “vaccine scientist” and “author” who jabs children at the Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston. He recently wrote a book, which we will not name so as not to promote it, that serves as a manifesto in how to deal with those who embrace “anti-science,” also known as people who do not worship the god of vaccination like Hotez does.

Hotez is also president of the Bill Gates-funded Sabin Vaccine Institute, which is waging war on Dr. Joseph Mercola for teaching people how to support their immune systems naturally through the use of vitamin D, zinc and other immune-boosting nutrients.

“Our freedom of speech has been shredded and will continue to be if we do not push back hard on maintaining our first amendment rights,” wrote one of our own about where all this is headed if people fail to take a stand against it. “If the first goes dark, all the rest go, too.”

More related news about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) tyranny and the Cult of Covidism can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Sources for this article include:

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report, Conservative Playbook, and the American Conservative Movement have appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. Both of our YouTube accounts were banned. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Medium canceled us. Apple canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancellation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects, including death. One of our stories about the Johnson & Johnson “vaccine” causing blood clots was “fact-checked” and removed one day before the government hit the brakes on it. These questions and news items are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting canceled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ, CP, and ACM readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $4100 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth













