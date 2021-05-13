Share the truth















GOP Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene escalated her efforts late Wednesday to get Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to debate her sweeping Green New Deal climate-control plan – calling after the Democratic congresswoman again in the House chamber and allegedly asking why she supports “terrorists” groups.

The incident was reported by The Washington Post and substantiated by Greene and Ocasio-Cortez’s office.

Greene, a conservative firebrand, has for weeks challenged Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive firebrand, to debate her plan.

Two Post reporters say Greene, of Georgia, shouted “Hey Alexandria” twice to get her attention as she exited the chamber.

They also say Greene shouting at Ocasio-Cortez about why she supports the far left activist groups Antifa and Black Lives Matter, calling them “terrorist” groups.

Ocasio-Cortez reportedly did not answer. Greene made a similar request of her last month on Capitol Hill.”She’s a chicken, she doesn’t want to debate the Green New Deal,” Greene told reporters and onlookers near the chamber entrance, according to the newspaper . “These members are cowards. They need to defend their legislation to the people. That’s pathetic.”A spokesperson for Ocasio-Cortez’s office later said in a statement: “Representative Greene tried to begin an argument with Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez and when Rep. Ocasio-Cortez tried to walk away, Congresswoman […]

