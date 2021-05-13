Share the truth















The Maricopa County, Arizona, recount and audit of the 2020 presidential election is ongoing, but there has been a new plot twist.

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is raising concerns about a Wi-Fi router that her staff observed at the Maricopa County election audit.

Hobbs took to Twitter on Wednesday to argue that it could pose a threat to the integrity of the audit.

“There’s no way to ensure that ballot images, vote counts, & perhaps voter data weren’t connected to external networks or the internet,” Hobbs tweeted. 🚨 Yesterday, observers from my office discovered a WiFi router connected to the “audit” servers. There’s no way to ensure that ballot images, vote counts, & perhaps voter data weren’t connected to external networks or the internet. https://t.co/Edgjwc8HUp — Secretary Katie Hobbs (@SecretaryHobbs) May 12, 2021 The official Maricopa Arizona Audit account explained what Hobbs was purporting to see.

“No wireless was ever enabled. This was explicitly explained to the SoS observers on site. We are open to providing all passwords and access needed for a forensic investigation of the router if requested,” the @ArizonaAudit account explained. No wireless was ever enabled. This was explicitly explained to the SoS observers on site. We are […]

