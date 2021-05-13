Share the truth















When United States Congresswoman, Democrat Rashida Tlaib learned she won the election in November 2016, she wrapped herself in a Palestinian flag to celebrate.

On the day she was sworn into office as a United States Congresswoman, Rashida Tlaib wore a traditional Palestinian dress and asked to be sworn in on a Quran. In her congressional office was a map with a sticky note attached that read “Palestine,” with an arrow pointing to a region the U.S. does not recognize as a nation.

Even for the casual observer, it’s been pretty clear since Tlaib won the election to become a United States Representative in Michigan, that she has very little interest in representing the Americans in her district.

Today, the Palestine-first US lawmaker Rashida Tlaib posted a video from a pro-Palestine propaganda Twitter account showing a scuffle in a doorway that appears to be a residence. There is no evidence that the video is legitimate or even why the people on the other side of the door are involved in the violent confrontation. Perhaps the police officers who are fighting to enter

