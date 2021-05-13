Share the truth















OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously Monday night to denounce HB1775, which prohibits teaching certain topics of race in Oklahoma schools, including critical race theory.

Every board member said they were highly upset by the signing of the bill into law. Some of them called it an “insult.” Others called it “censoring” teachers and even called it “racist.”

“I find it outrageous,” Some Oklahoma educators have strong objections to new law on how race is taught in school

“It is a situation that is so egregious to me, is that for us to continue to try and shut the voices down of people in order to protect, white fragility,” said Ruth Veales, a member of the board representing district 5.

“It’s racist, it’s cowardly, it’s micromanaging,” said Meg McElhaney, school board member for district 7.

The bill affects curriculum for K-12 and prohibits mandated gender and diversity training for all university students. The State Department of Education will now be required to formulate rules and enforcement for the law.“Not one cent of taxpayer money should be used to define and divide young Oklahomans about race or sex,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said Friday after he signed the […]

