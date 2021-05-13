Share the truth















In 2020, then-Sen. Kamala Harris was among the 10 Democratic senators who signed a letter to former Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, accusing the Trump administration of violating federal law in using the pandemic as justification for closing the border with Mexico.

As vice president, however, she now supports that provision, Politico reports. The Biden administration has continued to use the Trump-era policy, often dubbed Title 42 in reference to the U.S. code, to effectively seal the border. It does so under the argument that migrants trying to cross could pose a health risk during the Covid outbreak.

More than 60 House Democrats are urging President Joe Biden to end the policy, saying it has no legal basis. Dozens of public health experts say it has “no scientific basis as a public health measure.” Immigration advocates have filed legal challenges as well.

But Biden hasn’t budged; and Harris remains one of several Democrats who was critical of former President Donald Trump but has stayed quiet as the administration faces accusations that it is using Title 42 to control immigration but not the pandemic. […]

Harris’ silence on Title 42 illuminates the binds that she — and […]

