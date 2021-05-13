Share the truth















Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas speaks to reporters on April 22, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images) Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas responded to MSNBC host Joy Reid’s racist remarks against him by questioning why the network permitted her to get away with it and saying that comments of the like were leading Hispanics to turn their back on the Democratic Party.

On Tuesday, Reid discussed the Texas senator with guests Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla of California and NAACP legal counsel Janai Nelson, and made a reference to the movie “Django Unchained” — comparing Cruz to a traitorous house slave in the film for not supporting the For the People Act, which aims at altering voting processes across the country.

Cruz’s rebuttal was swift, calling out the host of the MSNBC segment “The ReidOut” for “using overt racial slurs” to make assumptions concerning how Hispanic-Americans should vote.

“I appreciate MSNBC lecturing me on how people of ‘my race’ are supposed to vote,” Cruz tweeted on Wednesday. “This arrogant condescension is a big reason Hispanic voters are moving right in large numbers.

“Also, why is MSNBC ok with their hosts using overt racial slurs (‘Stephen from Django’)?” I appreciate […]

