Share the truth















Helle Thorning-Schmidt, a co-chair of Facebook’s Oversight Board, headlined an event hosted by the “public face” of a top Chinese Communist Party influence group flagged by the U.S. government for its efforts to “co-opt and neutralize” opposition to the regime.

One of the board’s four co-chairs, former Prime Minister of Denmark Helle Thorning-Schmidt, has ties to the Chinese Communist Party’s United Front Work Department (UFWD).

The United Front functions as China’s premier influence and propaganda organization, raising flags with the U.S. government’s Economic and Security Review Commission. It seeks to “co-opt and neutralize sources of potential opposition to the policies and authority of its ruling Chinese Communist Party” and coerce American leaders “to take actions or adopt positions supportive of Beijing’s preferred policies.”

Overwhelmingly comprised of George Soros-linked, left-wing activists, the Facebook Oversight Board recently upheld the platform’s decision to ban former President Donald Trump – a strong source of opposition to the Chinese Communist Party.

Schmidt headlined an event hosted by the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC), which is led by the daughter of a former Chinese Communist Party paramount leader, regarded as the “ public face ” of the United Front, and functions as “avowedly an […]

Read the whole story at thenationalpulse.com

Share the truth













