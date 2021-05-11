Share the truth















Maricopa County’s Board of Supervisors (MCBOS), who were in charge of the 2020 Election, requested that two firms perform audits of the 2020 Election results. They hand-picked two firms and then when their audits were complete asserted that the two firms were certified. They are at best bending the truth.

We reported on these audits previously. The auditors selected to perform the audits of Maricopa County by the MCBOS turned into train wrecks. Not Only Were Election Auditors in Maricopa County Profane, Sending Out “F##k You” Messages to Observers – But Their Work Was Shoddy and Unprofessional Despite all this, the MCBOS reported on the results of the audits of the two auditors they selected to perform their audits. Of course, the results were satisfactory and then the MCBOS used these ‘audits’ to claim there was nothing wrong with the 2020 Election in Maricopa. The auditors never looked at any ballots and the MCBOS was making this assertion.

TRENDING: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Gets Involved After Plano Police Officer Allows BLM-Antifa to Illegally Block Traffic, Brandish Weapon

But probably the most stunning assertion was when the MCBOS claimed that the firms who performed the audits were certified.

What […]

Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com

Share the truth













