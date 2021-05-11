Share the truth















Mouvement des gilets jaunes, Paris, 05 Jan 2019

For the second time in a couple of weeks, the French political world has been blasted by rumblings of mutiny amongst its armed forces. The Anglo-Saxon world likes to laugh at French military prowess, suggesting that since Napoleon there has been little to be proud of. But that would be foolish. Very few armies in the world have the capacity to project force, and the French can do that. The Foreign Legion is not a bunch of Boy Scouts. Large swathes of North Africa are still controlled by the French, despite colonialization. Their army is a fighting army without doubt.

About a month ago, on the pages of a website devoted to French military veterans, an open letter to President Macron was published. Signed by 20 retired Generals, including the former head of the Foreign Legion, and 1000 other officers, it professed an oncoming civil war in France.

This letter was picked up by a right of centre magazine, Valeurs Actuelles, and has caused a massive national debate. Regional elections are only a few months away, […]

