Six thousand eight hundred American patriots died in action, six thousand one hundred were wounded, and eight thousand to twelve thousand died as prisoners of war to free us from the chains of slavery from a tyrannical government under King George III. They willingly gave their lives as a sacrifice for the Bill of Rights that is set in our Constitution. We must never forget what they have done for us.

The enemies of freedom of speech range from the White House to the halls of Congress and down to the schoolhouse. All of us need to loudly use our freedom of speech under the First Amendment against the anti-American government policies and encroachments being launched against us by the Marxists in Congress. Those who fought in the Revolutionary War did not die for government control in our lives; they died for freedom from government control.

One of the first liberties that the communists always attack is to eliminate the free speech of the people. This is the way they control people’s lives to force them to become subjects of an iron-fisted, tyrannical Marxist government. Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran are prime examples of countries that continue to crush freedom […]

Read the whole story at www.americanthinker.com

