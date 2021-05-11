Share the truth















Incredible bodycam footage has been released showing the moment one of NYPD’s finest police officers rescued a 4-year-old girl who had been shot in a Times Square shooting over the weekend. The video shows Officer Alyssa Vogel racing with the little girl in her arms through the crowded sidewalk. Officer Vogel said her instincts kicked in and she just wanted to get the injured girl to the hospital. After checking the girl for any other injuries, the officer ran to an ambulance that was nearby.

NYPD released the video (see below) on Monday showing Vogel running to the scene where a bloodied Skye Martinez was being treated after being shot. In the tense moments after Saturday's shooting in Times Square, Officer Vogel, from @NYPDMTN , was directed to a child who was shot, exclaiming — "There's a baby?" She quickly applied a tourniquet & rushed the 4-year-old girl to a nearby ambulance. pic.twitter.com/6oX12VL26q — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 10, 2021 Officer Vogel instinctively grabbed Skye and sprinted down Broadway, holding the injured girl, who was then taken to Bellevue Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries […]

Read the whole story at 100percentfedup.com

