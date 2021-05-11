Share the truth















Hollywood hit the streets of Seattle on Monday to start filming protest scenes for the upcoming Steven Soderbergh featured-film, Kimi . The HBO Max thriller, stars Zoe Kravitz; an agoraphobic tech worker who discovers evidence of a crime.

The films production team sent out a request for extras to film protest scenes Downtown Seattle, specifically in Westlake Park and Pine Street between fourth and fifth avenue. The casting director, Rich King, said he was looking to cast 2,000 extras including; police officers, protesters, and everyday citizens.

The plot of the film reads, “During the COVID-19 pandemic in Seattle, an agorophobic tech worker discovers evidence of a violent crime while reviewing a data stream, and is met with resistance and bureaucracy when she tries reporting it to her company. To get involved, she realizes she must face her greatest fear by venturing out of her apartment and into the city streets, which are filled with protestors after the city council passes a law restricting the movements of the homeless population.”

However, the day didn’t go as planned due to Seattle’s sunny spring weather. According to The Seattle Times , film crews sat around all day waiting to film protest scenes with 1,500 casted […]

Read the whole story at thepostmillennial.com

Share the truth













