The Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank, has come out in support of Vaccine Passports, so long as they are from the private sector, rather than the Government.

In an article , which also appeared on the markedly left wing NBC News, Cato Institute Writer and Senior Fellow Julian Sanchez opined that moves to restrict vaccine passports are “ultimately shortsighted — and unlikely to serve either freedom or public health.” He went on to claim that such moves “unwisely conflate the idea of vaccination credentials in themselves with the most unpleasant way they might possibly be used.” Sanchez then poses the question: “Is it desirable to have a secure and reliable mechanism to determine who has been vaccinated against the coronavirus for at least some purposes?” To this, he answers “Of course. There are numerous contexts in which showing evidence of vaccination is either already required or has clear benefits. So a secure, easily verifiable record is self‐​evidently preferable.” This is in spite of the numerous reported problems with the vaccine, from blood clots, to heart attacks , to dementia, as well as widespread personal and moral opposition to getting it.

In order to ensure that everyone is vaccinated, Sanchez […]

