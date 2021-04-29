Share the truth















STORY AT-A-GLANCE

National and global crises are seen as opportunities by government technocrats, billionaire oligarchs, Big Pharma, Big Data, Big Media and the military industrial intelligence apparatus to increase their power and wealth

Incitement of fear has been a central strategy of totalitarian systems for millennia. Demagogues weaponize fear to justify demands for blind obedience and to win public acquiescence for the demolition of civil and economic rights

The technocrats’ plan, as laid out in various papers and reports, is to use bioterrorism to take control of the world’s resources, wealth and people

That pandemic measures are not about protecting public health and saving lives can be ascertained by the fact that no cost-benefit calculations for any of the measures have ever been presented. They are merely tools for control

The “scientific consensus” the medical technocracy wants you to believe in is that vaccines are the only available answer to this pandemic. The reality is there are many alternatives, and all of them are far safer than the experimental COVID-19 gene therapies being given. Two of the most important are vitamin D optimization and nebulized peroxide. I review many others in “The Truth About COVID-19”

In the interview above, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. interviews me about my new book, “The Truth About COVID-19 — Exposing the Great Reset, Lockdowns, Vaccine Passports and the New Normal,” co-written with founder and director of the Organic Consumers Association, Ronnie Cummins.

Kennedy wrote a piercingly insightful foreword1 to it. The book is being released today. If you preordered, thank you! If you didn’t, you can now pick it up without delay.

The Weaponization of Fear

In “The Truth About COVID-19,” we review the evidence suggesting a laboratory origin, and how the technocratic elite have used this pandemic as a justification for eroding liberty, freedom and democracy from Day 1. As noted by Kennedy in his foreword:

“Government technocrats, billionaire oligarchs, Big Pharma, Big Data, Big Media, the high-finance robber barons and the military industrial intelligence apparatus love pandemics for the same reasons they love wars and terrorist attacks. Catastrophic crises create opportunities of convenience to increase both power and wealth.

In her seminal book, ‘The Shock Doctrine: The Rise of Disaster Capitalism,’ Naomi Klein chronicles how authoritarian demagogues, large corporations and wealthy plutocrats use mass disruptions to shift wealth upwards, obliterate the middle classes, abolish civil rights, privatize the commons and expand authoritarian controls …

The methodology is, in fact, formulaic, as Hitler’s Luftwaffe commander, Hermann Göring, explained during the Nazi war crimes trials at Nuremberg: ‘It is always a simple matter to drag the people along whether it is a democracy, a fascist dictatorship, or a parliament or a communist dictatorship.

Voice or no voice, the people can always be brought to the bidding of the leaders. That is easy. All you have to do is tell them they are being attacked, and denounce the pacifists for lack of patriotism and exposing the country to greater danger. It works the same in any country.’”

Bioterrorism Is the New ‘War on Terror’

As stressed by Kennedy, the 9/11 attack was used to launch the “war on terror” and implement the ironically named Patriot Act which, far from protecting the rights of patriots actually eroded them and laid the groundwork for the modern surveillance state. Now, the enemy is microbes, which are even more nebulous and untouchable than the amorphous “terrorism” before it.

Make no mistake, the plan, as laid out in various papers and reports — including the Rockefeller Foundation’s 2010 report,2 “Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development,” in which they describe their “Lockstep” scenario, a coordinated global response to a lethal pandemic, and its 2020 white paper,3 “National COVID-19 Testing Action Plan” — is to use bioterrorism to take control of the world’s resources, wealth and people.

It’s to use the need for coordinated pandemic response as the justification for permanent surveillance and social controls that hobble personal liberty and freedom of choice.

Pandemic measures indeed are not about protecting public health and saving lives. This can be ascertained by the fact that no cost-benefit calculations for any of the measures have ever been presented — not even now, nearly a year and a half later, at a time when states and nations are again considering another round of lockdowns and home quarantines. As noted by Kennedy:

“The suspension of due process, and notice, and comment rulemaking meant that none of the government prelates who ordained the quarantine had to first publicly calculate whether destroying the global economy, disrupting food and medical supplies, and throwing a billion humans into dire poverty and food insecurity would kill more people than it would save.”

If public health were the primary goal, no measure would be reimplemented a second, third or fourth time without first making those calculations. After all, we have well over a year’s worth of data on mask wearing, lockdowns and social distancing from all around the world. The only reason for ignoring that crucial part of health policy making is because they know the data do not support any of these strategies.

Censorship Is an Essential Feature of Totalitarianism

In addition to the weaponization of fear, totalitarian regimes need censorship. Not only must objections be quashed, but to effectively subvert democracy, with the aim of eliminating it altogether, you must first eliminate freedom of speech. As explained by Kennedy in his foreword:

“In including free speech in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, James Madison argued that all our other liberties depend on this right. Any government that can hide its mischief has license to commit atrocities.

As soon as they get hold of the levers of authority, tyrants impose Orwellian censorship and begin gaslighting dissenters … The free flow of information and self-expression are oxygen and sunlight for representative democracy, which functions best with policies annealed in the boiling cauldron of public debate. It is axiomatic that without free speech, democracy withers …

To consolidate and fortify their power, dictatorships aim to replace those vital ingredients of self-rule — debate, self-expression, dissent and skepticism — with rigid authoritarian orthodoxies that function as secular surrogates for religion. These orthodoxies perform to abolish critical thinking and regiment populations in blind, unquestioning obedience to undeserving authorities …

Censorship is violence, and this systematic muzzling of debate — which proponents justify as a measure to curtail dangerous polarization — is actually fueling the polarization and extremism that the autocrats use to clamp down evermore draconian controls. We might recall, at this strange time in our history, my father’s friend, Edward R. Murrow’s warning:

‘The right to dissent … is surely fundamental to the existence of a democratic society. That’s the right that went first in every nation that stumbled down the trail to totalitarianism.’”

Fabricated Dogma Poses as ‘Scientific Consensus’

For years, I have exposed corruption and the collusion between private industries and the government agencies that are supposed to regulate them. Today, the danger captured agencies pose to public health is clear for anyone to see.

Conveniently enough, the only “reputable sources” people are allowed to peruse are the very agencies that have been captured and corrupted by industry. Meanwhile, there are many thousands of independent medical experts and scientists who vehemently disagree with the “scientific consensus” presented by these agencies, and have the evidence to back up their objections.

All of them are now being censored to some degree or another. The end result is a thoroughly underinformed and misled public, and not a single good thing can come from that. As Kennedy says:

“Instead of citing scientific studies to justify mandates for masks, lockdowns and vaccines, our medical rulers cite WHO, CDC, FDA and NIH …

So, it’s unsurprising that, instead of demanding blue-ribbon safety science and encouraging honest, open and responsible debate on the science, the badly compromised and newly empowered government health officials charged with managing the COVID-19 pandemic response collaborated with mainstream and social media to shut down discussion on key public health and civil rights questions.

They silenced and excommunicated heretics like Dr. Mercola who refused to genuflect to Pharma and treat unquestioning faith in zero liability, shoddily tested experimental vaccines as religious duty.

Our current iatrarchy’s rubric of ‘scientific consensus’ is the contemporary iteration of the Spanish Inquisition. It is a fabricated dogma constructed by this corrupt cast of physician technocrats and their media collaborators to legitimize their claims to dangerous new powers.

The high priests of the modern Inquisition are Big Pharma’s network and cable news gasbags who preach rigid obedience to official diktats including lockdowns, social distancing and the moral rectitude of donning masks despite the absence of peer-reviewed science that convincingly shows that masks prevent COVID-19 transmission. The need for this sort of proof is gratuitous.

They counsel us to, instead, ‘trust the experts.’ Such advice is both anti-democratic and anti-science. Science is dynamic. ‘Experts’ frequently differ on scientific questions and their opinions can vary in accordance with the demands of politics, power and financial self-interest.

Nearly every lawsuit I have ever brought pitted highly credentialed experts from opposite sides against each other, with all of them swearing under oath to diametrically antithetical positions based on the same set of facts. Science is disagreement; the notion of scientific consensus is oxymoronic.”

Protect Your Own Health

The “scientific consensus” the medical technocracy wants you to believe in is that vaccines are the only available answer to this pandemic. So far, all preventive strategies and safer drug therapies have been downplayed at best, and censored or banned at worst.

The reality is that there are many alternatives, and all of them are far safer than the experimental COVID-19 gene therapies being given. I review the ones I believe are the most important in “The Truth About COVID-19.”

Nebulized Hydrogen Peroxide

A heavily censored and ridiculed strategy that can be used either preventatively or acutely is nebulized hydrogen peroxide.

It’s extremely inexpensive, easy to use (0.1 percent, which is 30 times less concentrated than regular drugstore 3 percent peroxide).

Your immune cells actually produce hydrogen peroxide. This is in part how they kills cells that have been infected with a virus. It appears that nebulized hydrogen peroxide merely enhances your immune cells to perform their natural function more effectively.

The key is to have your nebulizer already purchased and ready to go so that you can use it at the sign of first symptoms. You can also use it concomitant with vitamin C, as they likely have a powerful synergy and use different complimentary mechanisms.

For more details, check out my interviews with Dr. David Brownstein and Dr. Thomas Levy. Both have extensive experience with this treatment and have treated hundreds of COVID-19 patients with it.

Brownstein published a peer-reviewed consecutive case series of 107 COVID-19 patients treated with nebulized peroxide and other remedies, including oral vitamins A, C and D, iodine, intravenous hydrogen peroxide and iodine as well as intravenous (IV) vitamin C, along with intramuscular ozone, in the July 2020 issue of Science, Public Health Policy, and the Law.4

Since then, he’s treated more than 100 additional patients with these strategies. All have survived. Levy also details how to use nebulized peroxide in his free e-book, “Rapid Virus Recovery.” It’s also available in Spanish.

Hope, in the Face of Tyranny

At the end of my discussion with Kennedy, I express what I believe is the absolute truth: We will ultimately stop their drive toward global tyranny. It’s not going to be easy. It may take years, and it may get far worse before it gets better.

The founders of the U.S. actually fled repressive societies or were children or grandchildren of those who did. They had to personally reckon with criminalized speech, arbitrary arrests and state sanctioned torture and even murder. The men who signed the Declaration of Independence knew that if they lost the war, they would be executed for treason.

These men and women were radicals, fighting for liberty and personal freedoms. They had a vision of reality that was an absolute slap in the face of what the rest of the world tolerated. They were willing to sacrifice their lives to turn that vision into a reality. Most all of us have forgotten their sacrifices and have capitulated to the carefully constructed narrative to create fear that allows most to give up their claim to freedom.

The Founders NEVER expected us to become complacent and fall sleep or simply get lazy. They trusted us to be ever vigilant, to keep the precious web of liberty and personal freedom that they constructed from evaporating so that there would never be an American tyrant. The creators of the U.S. Constitution understood that the price of liberty was eternal vigilance.

Hopefully, enough people will see through the mainstream fog and see the truth of where we’re headed and how we got here (if you don’t, read “The Truth About COVID-19”), and once you understand who the actual enemy is, you become less fearful and more efficient. You can now help educate others, so that they understand what’s going on, how they’re being deceived, and what they’re actually about to give up.

Lastly, there are legal solutions that can help thwart the globalist takeover, technological solutions that can strengthen citizen’s lobbying power, and censor-proof technologies that will allow us to circumvent current Big Tech monopolies. We have to work on all of these fronts, but together, I believe we can resecure freedom for our children and future generations.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report, Conservative Playbook, and the American Conservative Movement have appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. Both of our YouTube accounts were banned. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Medium canceled us. Apple canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancellation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects, including death. One of our stories about the Johnson & Johnson “vaccine” causing blood clots was “fact-checked” and removed one day before the government hit the brakes on it. These questions and news items are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting canceled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ, CP, and ACM readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $4100 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth













