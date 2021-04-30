Share the truth















Let’s be honest. There was very little chance that I’d have a lot in common with an immigration attorney, at least not ideologically. But what I found when I interviewed Renata Castro is that she is intelligent, caring, and willing to discuss topics without screaming about them. This was a refreshing subversion of expectations as I’ve had my share of confrontational interviews with left-leaning people in my time.

On the latest episode of NOQ Report, we exchanged ideas about immigration and found one particular topic that we agreed upon wholeheartedly. Too many migrants, particularly from Central America, are making the very dangerous trek to the southern border of the United States in hopes of applying for and receiving asylum. All too often we hear horror stories about how the women and children are constantly raped along the way by cartel “guides” who charge high fees to make the journey and then take further “payment” along the way.

This desperately needs to stop, and one way to do it is to open up asylum laws to allow for residents of other countries to apply without going to the border first. It will have one negative side-effect as the system will be strained by an onslaught of applications, but this is far preferable to the current situation in which tens of thousands of migrants cross the border every week. We should prefer to accept more valid applications and reject more invalid ones than to continue to encourage people to flood across the border.

Watch this interview on Locals or listen to it on Apple Podcasts.

