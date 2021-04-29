Share the truth















Following Joe Biden’s off speech before a reduced joint session of Congress yesterday, CBS News and YouGov released a poll showing 85% of Americans liked the speech and said it gave them hope for the future. This morning, progressives on Twitter were quite proud that their guy performed so well and that his message resonated. Allegedly.

85% of Americans approved of what President Biden had to say in his address to the Nation. It’s time for Republicans in Congress, who stand for nothing, to get out of the way and let the majority rule. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) April 29, 2021

Good morning and Happy Friday Eve to you if you're part of the 85% of Americans who are proud AF of the speech delivered by our President last night. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) April 29, 2021

85% of Americans approve of the agenda President Biden laid out to them last night. End the obstruction in the Senate and lets get it done. — Chris Hahn (@ChristopherHahn) April 29, 2021

JUST IN: Joe Biden Scores Whopping 85 Percent Approval Among Those Who Watched Address to Congress https://t.co/ATy1WMEIvP via @mediaite — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) April 29, 2021

But conservatives were skeptical. Even if we ignore the near-impossibility of any speech by anyone appealing to 85% of a wide-ranging poll, especially with the hyper-polarized political landscape in American, it’s still hard to fathom that so many would have liked THAT speech. It was incoherent at times, failed to address the border crisis which is top-of-mind for millions of Americans, threatened unpopular gun control being imposed on us, and was arguably the most radically leftist speech given by a sitting president in history.

85% of Americans endorse that? How could that be? As it turned out, the poll wasn’t exactly the most unbiased, and I’m being delicate with my words. The truth of the poll is that it was a propaganda piece, a heavily biased and meticulously coordinated attack on our intelligence. Democrats outnumbered Republicans more than three-to-one and left-leaning “independents” made up as much as a quarter of the total surveyed.

According to The National Pulse:

In a stunningly duplicitous story aimed at shoring up the response to Biden’s speech, CBS claimed on television and on their website: “Most viewers who tuned in to watch President Biden’s speech liked what they heard and came away feeling optimistic about America.”

What they didn’t tell their viewers, nor readers, is that the poll was wildly biased towards self-identifying “Democrats” and traditionally left-leaning “Independents” and self-described “Moderates”.

They polled 510 Democrats, and just 169 Republicans. They added 235 “Independents” to the methodology, which also usually skew left. A further 3 percent were not identified.

One might want to give CBS and YouGov the benefit of the doubt by saying they had a bad draw with the 943 people they surveyed. Except, they didn’t survey 943. They surveyed 10,420 and then hand-selected the respondents they wanted to include in their “scientific” poll. In other words, they could have just as easily picked out only those who didn’t like the speech and made it 100% negative and it would have been just as valid.

They didn’t conduct a survey for the sake of data. They performed what appeared to be a survey and then crafted it to fit their narrative knowing their adoring fans like Rob Reiner and Dean Obeidallah would echo whatever number they selected.

Conservatives reacted negatively to the notion well before the truth was revealed.

According to CBS 85% of Americans approved of B1den’s speech last night. 85% of 18,761 of watching ? Asking for a friend 🤣👇 BTW – “The most popular president in US history “ 👇 pic.twitter.com/QKFs3VvtsR — VeBee🇺🇸✝️ (@VeBo1991) April 29, 2021

CBS say 85% of Americans approved of Biden’s Speech. That’s complete Bullshit. CBS gets 1000 Pinocchios out of a possible 4. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 29, 2021

So CBS says that 85% of Americans approved of Joe Biden’s speech last night. Honestly, just round up to 100% at this point. We all know it’s utter bullcrap. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 29, 2021

According to LifeNews:

Three’s an old adage that polling results vary depending on how you ask the question. The results also vary depending on who is asked in the first place.

A new CBS poll claims 85% of Americans liked Joe Biden’s speech to Congress, but the polling firm CBS used totally skewed the results by having very few Republicans participate in the survey. It’s no wonder Americans supposedly enjoyed what the abortion advocate had to say when an overwhelming majority of people polled were not conservatives.

Only 169 Republicans were surveyed out of the nearly 1,000 people in total. That means about three times as many non-Republicans were asked to participate in the poll as Republicans.

Had the poll had a more representative sample of Democrats and Republicans it likely would have found Americans were split on what they heard from Biden last night depending on their party.

Be sure to tell every leftist who’s touting the “85% of Americans” propaganda the truth about the so-called “poll.” They need to be made aware they’re being lied to for the sake of confirmation bias.

