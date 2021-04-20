Share the truth















Well, the Cultural Marxists at Black Lives Matter got their wish. At least, they got what was supposed to be their wish. We’ll see shortly if it’s enough to prevent the wanton destruction of cities across the nation as Derek Chauvin, the former police officer whose knee was held near the neck of George Floyd for nine minutes before he died, was found guilty on all counts.

The verdict came the day after the jury began deliberating.

All of this follows over a week of rioting and looting in Minneapolis and other cities. It also follows calls by numerous major Democratic figures, including Representative Maxine Waters and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, for Chauvin to essentially be turned into an example. Will this verdict bring and end to the rioting? No.

Eric Matheny asked, “What’s the reason for rioting if the verdict is a guilty across the board?”

What’s the reason for rioting if the verdict is a guilty across the board? — Eric Matheny 🎙 (@EricMMatheny) April 20, 2021

According to The Gateway Pundit:

Police Officer Derek Chauvin pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

On Monday Judge Peter Cahill told defense attorney Eric Nelson that Rep. Maxine Waters’s interference on the case could be grounds for a retrial. On Tuesday Judge Cahill read the verdict.

Reactions on Twitter from conservatives have ranged from angry to dumbfounded.

Cassandra Fairbanks asked a fair question, “Holy s–t. Did the jurors not watch the same trial I did?!!”

Holy shit. Did the jurors not watch the same trial I did?!! — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) April 20, 2021

Jack Posobiec repeated his standard warning, “Get out of cities.”

Get out of cities — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 20, 2021

Laverne Spicer believes the verdict was racist. “#DerekChauvin guilty verdict makes me think maybe there is something to these systemic racism charges, but not the way we think.”

#DerekChauvin guilty verdict makes me think maybe there is something to these systemic racism charges, but not the way we think. — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) April 20, 2021

National File reported:

Floyd’s girlfriend, Courtney Ross, also revealed that she thought she would die after taking pills with Floyd, and that their drug dealer was in the car with them at the time of his arrest. A medical expert further testified that Floyd’s death was caused by a combination of a preexisting heart condition, the inhuman amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine in his system, and exposure to carbon monoxide in the form of car exhaust from a nearby squad car.

The guilty verdict would come as no surprise to many, with multiple instances of seeming intimidation against the jury from activists and elected officials. “If George Floyd’s murderer is not sentenced, just know that all hell is gonna break loose,” warned Black Lives Matter activist Maya Echols. “Don’t be surprised when buildings are on fire. Just sayin’.” Echols later deleted the video after backlash.

“This is guilty for murder. I don’t know whether it’s third degree, but as far as I’m concerned it’s first degree murder,” said Representative Maxine Waters last weekend. She added that, should Chauvin not be convicted for first degree murder, then “we gotta stay on the streets, we gotta get more active, we got to get more confrontational, we got to make sure they know we mean business.” Judge Peter Cahill, who presided over the case, described Waters’s comments as “abhorrent,” suggesting that they could be used as evidence in any appeal case by Chauvin.

Things are going to get ugly across America. The left will be perpetually angry and violent regardless of the situation, but now the right has a reason to match that anger. Perhaps it was always going to be this way.

This story is developing.

