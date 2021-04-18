Share the truth















It didn’t take long for someone to heed the recommendations made by Congresswoman Maxine Waters. Hours after she called for more violent protests in Minnesota, Minnesota National Guard and local law enforcement were fired upon.

“A Minnesota National Guard and Minneapolis Police team were fired upon by a light colored SUV early Sunday Morning,” said Lt. Col. Scott Hawks.

The incident followed calls by Waters for protesters in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, to “‘get more confrontational” in their attacks on police and local businesses. According to Zero Hedge:

California Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) flew to Minnesota this weekend, where she joined protesters in Brooklyn Center past curfew and urged them to ‘get more confrontational’ just one day after peaceful demonstrations devolved into violence.

“[Protestors] got to stay on the street and get more active, more confrontational. They’ve got to know that we mean business,” said Waters.

“I am not happy that we have talked about police reform for so long,” she continued, adding “We’re looking for a guilty verdict” in regards to former police officer Derek Chauvin, who is on trial for the death of George Floyd, a black man who died while in police custody last year. “And we’re looking to see if all of the talk that took place and has been taking place after they saw what happened to George Floyd, if nothing does not happen, then we know that we’ve got to not only stay in the street, but we’ve got to fight for justice .”

“If we don’t,” Waters added, “we cannot go away.”

“We gotta stay on the street” Waters was recorded saying, according to the Daily Mail.

Maxine Waters is marching in Brooklyn Center tonight and told people to take to the streets if Chauvin is acquitted pic.twitter.com/RemfvCCLAn — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 18, 2021

Chauvin faces three charges in Floyd’s death; second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. According to Waters, however, a conviction for manslaughter would not be enough – and the charges should have included first-degree murder.

Waters is essentially calling for protests even if Chauvin is convicted on all charges.

.@RepMaxineWaters from California is here in front of Brooklyn Center Police Department. Swarmed with cameras pic.twitter.com/jbVi437keH — David Schuman (@david_schuman) April 18, 2021

Several protesters were arrested late Saturday following Waters’ comments, after what the Washington Post described as a “volatile skirmish between police and protesters” involving around 100 people.

Sunday morning, shortly after Waters gave her marching orders, a person or people in a light colored SUV attempted a drive-by shooting on the peacekeeping team. National File reports:

Two soldiers with the Minnesota National Guard sustained injuries after someone shot at them early Sunday morning in north Minneapolis just hours after Democrat US Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) urged BLM and ANTIFA rioters to get “more active, more confrontational.”

“A Minnesota National Guard and Minneapolis Police team were fired upon by a light colored SUV early Sunday Morning,” said Lt. Col. Scott Hawks. “Two National Guard members did sustain minor injuries from the incident. One National Guard member was taken to a hospital to receive care for lacerations from shattered glass.”

Hours after Maxine Waters told people to be more confrontational there was a drive-by shooting of the National Guard in Minneapolis — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 18, 2021

Waters has built a reputation for violent and hateful rhetoric, particularly towards Republicans. But in recent weeks she has turned her attention on law enforcement as she has fully embraced the Black Lives Matter Neo-Marxist ideology. Words like these are not uncommon from Waters, but it’s conspicuous that she crossed state lines in order to deliver the message.

The area has already been a powder keg for nearly a week following the shooting death of Daunte Wright after he resisted arrest. On top of that, the Derek Chauvin trial is expected to come to a conclusion soon. Some have speculated that regardless of the verdict, Brooklyn Center and cities across the nation will burn.

Someone was trying to do as Maxine Waters asked. Will Democrats call on her to resign for inciting attacks on troops and law enforcement? Should she be charged with a crime for inciting insurrection?

