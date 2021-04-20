Share the truth















Jurors in the Derek Chauvin trial must determine if he murdered George Floyd. A guilty verdict got a huge bump when the Mayor of the city in which Floyd died declared that he “was killed at the hands of police.”

Mayor Jacob Frey made the inflammatory remarks during a press conference intended to position himself properly in case a not guilty verdict is reached. He had to for the sake of his political career, which is apparently much more important to him than the freedom of a man who served on his police force.

Minneapolis Mayor: “Regardless of the decision made by the jury, there is one true reality, which is that George Floyd was killed at the hands of police." pic.twitter.com/rHYCK51rbJ — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 20, 2021

Chauvin is charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. The known facts are that Chauvin held down a Floyd, who was resisting arrest, with his knee near Floyd’s neck. Floyd had enough Fentanyl in his body to kill him. Those are the facts that are not contested.

What is contested is whether or not Chauvin’s actions resulted in the death of George Floyd. But according to Frey, that’s not in doubt. This is a clear case of irresponsible politics at best and jury tampering at worst. Twitter let him have it.

Nick Searcy said, “Prosecute jury tamperers like @jacobfrey and @RepMaxineWaters”

Catturd posted, “In a sane world this would be enough for a mistrial … what an absolute POS.”

In a sane world this would be enough for a mistrial … what an absolute POS. https://t.co/fHjFSwGubY — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) April 20, 2021

Matthew Kolken posted, “Another example illustrating how Democrats want to eliminate the presumption of innocence.”

Another example illustrating how Democrats want to eliminate the presumption of innocence. https://t.co/Gsid9GYCAn — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) April 20, 2021

Stephen L. Miller reminded everyone about the future if Chauvin is convicted. “Appeal is going to be fun.”

Appeal is going to be fun. https://t.co/FE6YAVQeOu — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 20, 2021

John Cardillo berated Frey, saying, “Blatant violation of his oath of office and the separation of powers.”

Blatant violation of his oath of office and the separation of powers. https://t.co/Eo1mTbqK9s — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) April 20, 2021

Ben Shapiro got close to the truth. “It’s as though elected Democrats don’t care about the possibility of a mistrial. Because they don’t. it’s all politics.”

It's as though elected Democrats don't care about the possibility of a mistrial. Because they don't. it's all politics. https://t.co/osHRWSrhns — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 20, 2021

Derek Hunter may have won the best take by pointing out what I humbly believe is the truth. “If you wanted a mistrial or a successful appeal, you’d do exactly what Democrats are doing.”

If you wanted a mistrial or a successful appeal, you'd do exactly what Democrats are doing. https://t.co/jmRSgBiA27 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) April 20, 2021

And there it is. What are Maxine Waters, Jacob Frey, and all the other gaslighters doing? They’re not “risking” a mistrial or appeal. They’re banking on it. Nothing helps the Cultural Marxists more than racial upheaval. This is purposeful.

