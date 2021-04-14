Share the truth















The #MeToo movement highlighted men who abused women, and the vast majority of progressives supported the movement. But when it comes to Black Lives Matter, there’s a distinct willingness to set aside the #MeToo tenets in order to elevate men who abuse women to martyr status. After all, their victims’ concerns are secondary to progressives when the narrative can be built around hating cops and stirring up race wars.

The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh noticed a trend in the men who generate so much support, people are willing to loot local beauty supply and liquor stores on their behalf.

Daunte Wright choked a woman and robbed her at gun point. George Floyd forced his way into a woman’s home and robbed her at gunpoint. Jacob Blake broke into a woman’s home and raped her in her bedroom. Every BLM martyr turns out to be a brutally violent woman-abuser. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 14, 2021

The current sainted beacon upon which to rally the BLM and Antifa troops is Daunte Wright. His tragic death at the hands of a police officer who accidentally pulled her firearm instead of her taser when he was evading capture has sparked three straight nights of riots in various cities across the nation, including his home town of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. The narrative surrounding him is that he was killed over an air freshener. As it turns out, that’s not true at all.

Update: #DuanteWright was arrested by police in the fatal encounter over a warrant for aggravated robbery. The #BLM martyr choked a woman repeatedly & held her at gunpoint in late 2019. Wright's mother said her son was killed because of an air freshener. https://t.co/XbJMiFYgEd pic.twitter.com/DZz2Q0nPTR — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 13, 2021

According to The Daily Mail:

Daunte Wright choked a woman and threatened to shoot her if she did not hand over $820 she had stuffed in her bra, court papers obtained by DailyMail.com allege. That is the case that led to a warrant for his arrest at the time he was shot and killed by police officer Kimberly Potter in Minnesota on Sunday, leading to days of unrest.

And online speculation that he did not know there was a warrant out for his arrest is false, DailyMail.com has learned. A letter returned to the court for having a wrong address was giving notice of a court date in August and had nothing to do with the warrant.

…

Wright was allegedly pulled over for having expired license plate tags, although he called his mother and told her it was for having an air freshener hanging on his rear-view mirror. While checking his details, Potter and other officers learned of the warrant.

When they tried to handcuff him, Wright got back into his car and at that point Potter shot him in the chest after warning fellow officers to get out of the way by shouting, ‘Taser, taser, taser.’

Wright was due to face trial on a charge of attempted aggravated robbery – with a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

George Floyd and Jacob Blake were two men whose altercations with law enforcement prompted the two biggest series of riots last summer. Floyd was killed while under the knee of police officer Derek Chauvin. Blake survived being shot while holding a knife. Both men have criminal histories of abuse against women, including sexual assault charges against Blake.

What is it about Black Lives Matter that the heroes upon which they build their organization are abusive criminals and predators of women? The narrative that is often repeated by so-called activists is that it isn’t safe for a Black man to walk down the street or he may get shot randomly by a white supremacist police officer. If that’s really happening, why does BLM focus so acutely on people like Floyd, Blake, and Wright?

There’s another side to the coin. The primary target of BLM “activism” is the law enforcement arena. For every BLM martyr used to attack police, there are thousands of women who are saved from violent men by the police. There are also thousands of abusers and rapists who are caught by the very police officers that BLM wants to take down on behalf of people like Daunte Wright.

BLM makes “martyrs” of people like Daunte Wright, George Floyd, and Jacob Blake, all of whom are known to abuse women. Meanwhile, they attack cops who protect women daily. Conclusion: BLM hates women.

