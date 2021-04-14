Share the truth















STORY AT-A-GLANCE

Holocaust survivor Vera Sharav warns that the global response to COVID-19 mirrors the tactics employed in Nazi Germany to segregate Jews and other undesirables, with the intent to commit mass genocide

Pandemic measures rolled out for COVID-19 appear to be the culmination of decades of careful planning to radically and permanently alter the governance and social structures of the world

Significant reductions in population through various means feature heavily in such plans, as do means to ensure obedience from the rest. As during the Nazi regime, the medical profession is again being enlisted to carry out dubious directives that benefit the global elite, not the people

Hitler’s “T4” program was an involuntary euthanasia campaign, where the incurably sick, physically and mentally handicapped, psychologically ill and elderly — all so-called “worthless eaters” — were murdered by the medical establishment

Sharav warns that the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed eugenics-driven public health policies in Western Europe and the United States, calling it “a chilling replay of T4.” Government directives to put the sick in nursing homes condemned the elderly to death

In the featured video, German attorney and cofounder of the German Corona Extra-Parliamentary Inquiry Committee1,2,3 Dr. Reiner Fuellmich,4 interviews holocaust survivor Vera Sharav, a human rights advocate and founder of the Alliance for Human Research Protection (AHRP).

In light of the rise of medical fascism guised as pandemic response, Sharav’s warning to the world is extremely pertinent. She draws direct parallels between the global response to COVID-19 and the tactics employed in Nazi Germany to segregate Jews and other undesirables, with the intent to commit mass genocide.

Indeed, when you look at history, pandemic exercises through the years and planning reports by globalist nongovernmental organizations, you get the distinct impression that the pandemic measures rolled out for COVID-19 are the culmination of decades of careful planning to radically and permanently alter the governance and social structures of the world.

Disturbingly, significant reductions in population through various means feature heavily in such plans. What’s more, it’s clear that the medical system has been used in the past to drive forward this New World Order/Great Reset agenda, and is now being used to implement the final stages of this plan.

Medical mandates, today, are a major step backwards toward a fascist dictatorship and genocide. Government dictates, medical intervention — these undermine our dignity as well as our freedom. ~ Vera Sharav

As noted by EnergyTherapy.biz, which provides a transcript of the first seven minutes of Sharav’s interview:5 “Whether people see the genocidal plans or not is largely down to their level of awareness, and whether they buy into mainstream propaganda …”

“As a child survivor of the Nazi reign of terror, I learned indelible lessons about the nature of evil,” Sharav says. “I know the consequences of being stigmatized and demonized as being a ‘spreader’ of disease. My perspective is informed by my experience, by the historical record, and by the empirical evidence.”

Where Are We Headed?

As a Jew, Sharav was required to wear the yellow Star of David on her clothing at all times, so that she could be identified, segregated and discriminated against. By law, Jews were not allowed to engage in society like other Germans. They were barred from ordinary activities, including educational, religious and cultural gatherings. Their private property was impounded and they were forbidden to travel.

“These painful memories from my childhood sensitized me to the threat posed by current restrictive government dictates,” she says. “In 1776, Benjamin Rush, a doctor and a signer of the Declaration of Independence, foresaw the danger of medicine organizing as what he called ‘an undercover dictatorship.’

Under the Nazi Regime, moral norms were systematically obliterated. The medical profession and institutions were radically transformed, academic science, the military, industry and clinical medicine were tightly interwoven — as they are now.

The Nazi system destroyed a social conscience in the name of ‘public health.’ Violations against individuals and classes of human beings were institutionalized. Eugenics driven public health policies replaced the physician’s focus on the good of the individual.

[The] German medical profession and institutions were perverted. Coercive public health policies violated individual civil and human rights. Criminal methods were used to enforce policy.

Nazi propaganda used fear of infectious epidemics to demonize Jews as spreaders of disease; as a menace to public health. This is a hallmark of anti-Semitism, [to] blame the Jewish people for existential threats …

Fear and propaganda were the psychological weapons the Nazis used to impose a genocidal regime. And today, some are beginning to understand why the German people didn’t rise up. Fear kept them from doing the right thing.

Medical mandates, today, are a major step backwards toward a fascist dictatorship and genocide. Government dictates, medical intervention — these undermine our dignity as well as our freedom. First it was vaccination mandates for children. Now it’s for adults.

The stark lesson of the Holocaust is that whenever doctors join forces with government and deviate from their personal, professional, clinical commitment to do no harm to the individual, medicine can then be perverted from a healing, humanitarian profession to a murderous apparatus …

What sets the Holocaust apart from all other mass genocides is the pivotal role played by the entire medical establishment. Every step of the murderous process was endorsed by the academic, professional medical establishment. Medical doctors and prestigious medical societies and institutions lent the veneer of legitimacy to infanticide [and] mass murder of civilians.

T4 was the first industrialized medical murder project in history. The first victims were disabled German infants and children under 3. They were identified by midwives, who reported their existence to the state. The next victims were the mentally ill, followed by the elderly in nursing homes. The murderous operations were methodical, and followed protocol very, very carefully.”

Disturbingly, and as mentioned earlier, the medical profession is again being enlisted to carry out dubious directives that will benefit the global elite while harming the people. The only difference, really, is that today, the agenda is being implemented worldwide. Sharav warns:

“The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed eugenics-driven public health policies in Western Europe and the United States. This is a chilling replay of T4. Government directives to hospitalize [the sick] in nursing homes essentially condemned the elderly to death.

In Europe and the U.S., hospitals were ordered NOT to treat, not to provide medical treatment, including oxygen, to elderly people in nursing homes … Before he issued the executive order that sent more than 15,000 human beings to death, Governor Cuomo of New York state predicted that the virus would be like ‘fire through dry grass’ in nursing homes.”

Hitler’s T4 Program

“T4” refers to Hitler’s Aktion T4 involuntary euthanasia campaign,6 where the incurably sick, physically and mentally handicapped, psychologically ill and elderly — all so-called “worthless eaters” — were murdered by the medical establishment. An estimated 300,000 disabled people alone were killed under the T4 program,7 which was initiated in 1939.8

The organization in charge of the euthanasia program was the Reich Work Group of Sanatoriums and Nursing Homes, and the code name “T4” stands for Tiergarten 4, the street in Berlin where the headquarter of this organization was housed.

To prisoners in Nazi work camps, the program was colloquially known as “Operation Invalid.” Its official designation on paperwork was “Operation 14f13,” or “Special Treatment 14f13.” During the Holocaust, prisoners selected for this special treatment were simply told they were being sent to a “rest home.” Some actually volunteered for the treatment, until rumors of what was really happening started leaking out.

After the T4 program was officially ended in 1941,9 German doctors continued to be encouraged, and sometimes directed by the Nazi regime, to act on their own when it came to making life and death determinations. This became known as “wild euthanasia,”10 and continued until 1945.11 A psychiatrist offered the following testimony after the war:12

“In conversation with other participants in the program I learned that there would be no fuss if some physician or other in an institution stood ready to kill a patient by injection or overdose, if he was convinced that the patient’s extinction was desirable.”

As explained by Sharav, T4 ended up being a testing grounds for lethal injections and pharmaceuticals. Not surprisingly, the corporate elite — including Standard Oil, IBM, Kodak, Ford, Coca-Cola, Nestle, IG Farben and Bayer — were the primary financial beneficiaries of the Nazi terror regime, which they all supported.

In “IBM Colluded With Hitler, Now Makes Vaccine Passports,” I review the crucially central role IBM, specifically, played. Without IBM’s technology, the Nazis would have been unable to efficiently identify, track, imprison and exterminate Jews. Today, the technology to identify and track down anyone or any group of individuals has exponentially improved.

The Avian Flu Pandemic

In 2006, there was another dress rehearsal for the COVID-19 pandemic. At that time, the avian flu emerged as a global pandemic, and public health officials advised the Bush Administration to implement quarantines, closures and measured lockdowns.

Dr. Donald Henderson was the primary author of a report13 that in no uncertain terms dismissed the justifications for these, what he called “unscientific measures.” He warned that using these kinds of measures could turn a manageable epidemic into a “catastrophe.” At that time, these warnings did not fall on deaf ears, and quarantines, business closures and lockdowns were not implemented.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, however, doctors and scientists who spoke out against COVID-19 pandemic measures and government dictates were simply censored, vilified and threatened with loss of livelihood. They’ve been roundly ignored by government leaders, and the virus has been continuously “exploited to maintain a state of fear,” Sharav says.

We can now see that lockdowns are a “very effective means for social control” and the transfer of wealth, she adds. Indeed, the corporate elite have profited immensely from the shutting down of small, private businesses, so, it would be naïve to ignore the financial incentives behind this tactic. In the case of Big Tech, the companies profiting from these draconian measures are also the ones censoring objections.

Lockdowns have done nothing, however, to alter the course of the pandemic, just as Henderson warned. Instead, “people are being conditioned to submit passively to government dictates,” Sharav says, and children, robbed of an education, are being “conditioned to distrust people.” This, I believe, has been the true intention all along.

“Mandatory masks are an insidious psychological weapon. They demean our dignity as free human beings. They do not work in this or any other epidemic. And, they are the symbolic equivalent of the yellow star.”

The SPARS Pandemic of 2025

In a November 2020 article14 posted on The Last American Vagabond, Derrick Broze reviews a 2017 coronavirus pandemic simulation (the SPARS pandemic scenario) held by the Johns Hopkins Center of Health Security.

There have been many such exercises. Most recently, there was Event 201, organized by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in collaboration with Johns Hopkins and the World Economic Forum. That exercise took place in October 2019, just a few months before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. One of the many striking foreshadowings in that exercise was the radical crackdown on and censoring of “misinformation.” As reported by Broze:

“Event 201 simulated how the world would respond to a fictional coronavirus pandemic known as CAPS, which swept around the planet. The simulation imagined 65 million people dying, mass lock downs, quarantines, censorship of alternative viewpoints under the guise of fighting ‘disinformation,’ and even floated the idea of arresting people who question the pandemic narrative.”

Just two months earlier, in October 2019, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), headed by Alex Azar, along with several national, state and local organizations, held a pandemic exercise known as Crimson Contagion. It simulated an outbreak of a novel avian influenza virus originating in China.

A simulation called Clade X was held in May 2018. Here, the virus in question was a biological weapon released by a terrorist group. Requirements, should the President issue a federal quarantine order, were discussed. The federal government also ended up nationalizing the health care system in this exercise.

Of these, the SPARS pandemic exercise held in 2017 is among the lesser-known, but like Event 201, it bears striking similarities to our current situation. Broze writes:15

“In October 2017, the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security released their report,16,17 SPARS Pandemic, 2025-2028: A Futuristic Scenario for Public Health Risk Communicators. The report is written from the perspective of someone in 2030 who is looking back on a pandemic which swept around the world between 2025 and 2028.

The document states that the creators identified major socioeconomic, demographic, technological, and environmental trends which they believe are likely to emerge during this period.

The two trends they said are likely to influence public health emergencies are ‘varying degrees of access to information technology’ and increased ‘fragmentation among populations along social, political, religious, ideological, and cultural lines’ …

Interestingly, the report notes that ‘early case fatality estimates were inflated’ with the CDC estimating SPARS case fatality rate of 4.7%, and the WHO saying 14-15% and over 50% for people over the age of 64. Later studies would provide a more accurate estimate of only 0.6%.

This simulated scenario mimics what we have seen with COVID-19. The CDC and WHO both initially claimed the fatality rate was much higher before later admitting that the rate was below 1% … By time Thanksgiving and Black Friday arrived the transmission of SPARS accelerated due to asymptomatic individuals traveling …

Much like in real life, the simulation states that the Department of Health and Human Services agreed to provide liability protection to the vaccine manufacturer … The simulation makes it clear that health officials have planned for potential vaccine injuries and the objection to vaccine mandates.

In one section the report asks, ‘How might federal health authorities respond to critics who propose that liability protection for SPARS vaccine manufacturers jeopardizes individual freedom and wellbeing?’”

It would seem government officials and health authorities are simply ignoring that question by censoring it, and labeling anyone who raises questions about vaccine safety and the legality of vaccine passports as an enemy of the state. We’re repeatedly told to simply “trust the experts,” but as noted by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., in his foreword to my new book, “The Truth About COVID-19”:

“Such advice is both anti-democratic and anti-science. Science is dynamic. ‘Experts’ frequently differ on scientific questions and their opinions can vary in accordance with the demands of politics, power and financial self-interest.

Nearly every lawsuit I have ever brought pitted highly credentialed experts from opposite sides against each other, with all of them swearing under oath to diametrically antithetical positions based on the same set of facts. Science is disagreement; the notion of scientific consensus is oxymoronic.”

How We Bought the Big Lie

With hindsight being 20/20, we can now see just how the narrative around COVID-19 led us to where we are today, and it all began with a double dose of fearmongering. As noted by Jordan Schachtel in a recent article in The Dossier,18 the worldwide panic was set off with a series of “breathtaking, horrifying photos and videos coming out of Wuhan,” of what appeared to be “an Ebola-like plague.”

He points to videos showing “citizens in business attire, out and about, seemingly going about their day, when suddenly, they were captured on film dropping like flies.” Not long after that, Chinese authorities announced widespread lockdowns to stop the virus.

“A few months later, Beijing announced that it had successfully stopped the virus dead in its tracks, but only through brutal suppression measures taken,” Schachtel writes.

“The message from the Chinese Communist Party was crystal-clear: countries around the world must lock down immediately, and indefinitely, in an attempt to stop this supposedly deadly plague from infecting your nation’s population. The scare tactic worked. In a state of total panic, the overwhelming majority of the world followed the CCP’s ‘advice’ on handling the virus.”

There’s just one major problem. Nowhere — except for in those conveniently anonymous viral videos from Wuhan — were people dropping dead in the street. The illness simply doesn’t work like that, and looking back, none of the initial footage makes any sense whatsoever, and couldn’t possibly have had anything to do with COVID-19.

“There is only one reasonable explanation for this — we got hoaxed by the Chinese government, and its disinformation operation continues to this day,” Schachtel writes.

“COVID-19 should be understood as a classic Soviet-style disinformation operation. In employing previous disinformation campaigns, the Chinese Communist Party has long reflected the Soviet playbook to perform its own deceptive practices.

This graphic from The New York Times accurately summarizes the key ingredients within the Soviet-style playbook that makes for a successful disinformation campaign:”

In his article, Schachtel goes through each of these seven tactics, and how they’ve been implemented during this pandemic. If you’re still unfamiliar with the Great Reset, you’re probably wondering why anyone would ever go through all the trouble of faking a global pandemic. It seems too horrifically inhumane to even consider.

Disturbingly, that’s where the evidence takes you, and when you start to become more familiar with the contents of global plans and agendas, agreed to by most countries around the globe, you start to see how this pandemic is being used as a cover story to foist unpopular restrictions upon the global population.

The end game, it would appear, is nothing short of a global takeover by technocratic globalists who seek to gain ownership of the world’s assets, while stripping ownership rights and other basic freedoms from the rest of the people, who are looked upon as “excessive eaters” (to modify the term “useless eaters” used by the Nazis to describe undesirables that were to be killed to preserve resources for those actually “worthy” of life).

COVID-19 — Cover for UN Agenda 2030

In a February 2021 blog post,19 Henry Makow distills the message gleaned from a 2016 article by Alex Newman, titled “UN Agenda 2030: A Recipe for Global Socialism.” In that article, Newman pointed out that, in 2015, “virtually every national government/dictatorship on the planet met at the 70th annual General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York to adopt a draconian 15-year master plan for the planet.”

The summit unanimously approved the plan, officially dubbed Agenda 2030, referring to it as a “Great Leap Forward,” which just so happens to be an old campaign slogan of the Chinese Communist Party. The plan is composed of 17 sustainable development goals with 169 specific targets to be imposed across the globe.

While “sustainable development” sounds like a perfectly reasonable goal, this noble sounding verbiage hides a hideous truth. These plans are not what they claim to be. As noted by Patrick Wood in “The Pressing Dangers of Technocracy,” “sustainable development” is part and parcel of the technocratic plan for a Great Reset of the economic system:

“Their vision for the future of society is this sustainable future where they will control all the resources and all the consumption. In other words, they will tell businesses what they’re allowed to build and they will tell consumers what they’re allowed to consume. Period, end of subject. You don’t need to be involved in this. They figure this all out for you in advance.

This is the science of social engineering. They have the science, you just have to follow and do what they tell you to do. It’s very insidious. Of course, they have nice platitudes like we’re going to eliminate poverty, we’re going to have education for all, we’re going to have jobs with dignity.

That’s all wonderful stuff, but when you get down to the bottom of their so-called sustainable development [and green deal] goals, you see [that] all you have to do to get those things is let us have all the control over the resources and the management of those resources on a global basis.”

Newman, in looking through the goals of Agenda 2030, had the same warning back in 2016. He wrote:20

“Perhaps the single most striking feature of Agenda 2030 is the practically undisguised roadmap to global socialism and corporatism/fascism. To begin with, consider the agenda’s Goal 10, which calls on the UN, national governments, and every person on Earth to ‘reduce inequality within and among countries.’ To do that, the agreement continues, will ‘only be possible if wealth is shared and income inequality is addressed’ …

Governments must also seize control of the means of production — either directly or through fascist-style mandates … In plain English, the Agenda 2030 document is claiming that today’s ‘consumption and production’ patterns are unsustainable, so we’ll need to get by with less.”

The Middle Class Are Now the ‘Excessive Eaters’

It’s important to realize that the “unsustainable consumption” they’re talking about is not the lavish, over-the-top consumption by the rich, but rather the everyday consumption of the middle-class. This includes:

High intake of meat, frozen food and “convenience” foods

Ownership of motor vehicles

Ownership of electrical appliances

Home and workplace air-conditioning

Suburban housing

In short, Agenda 2030 is aimed at reducing the middle-class’ consumption of basic goods and energy, which includes limiting, with an eye toward eliminating, property rights and private ownership for future generations. If you were to draw yet another parallel to Hitler’s T4 program, you could say the middle class of today has become “excessive eaters” slated for mass-reduction, as alluded to earlier.

Agenda 2030 also details how the younger generation is to be indoctrinated into promoting the fulfillment of these goals. According to the agreement:

“Children and young women and men are critical agents of change and will find in the new Goals a platform to channel their infinite capacities for activism into the creation of a better world …

By 2030, ensure that all learners acquire the knowledge and skills needed to promote sustainable development, including, among others, through education for sustainable development and sustainable lifestyles, human rights, gender equality, promotion of a culture of peace and non-violence, global citizenship and appreciation of cultural diversity and of culture’s contribution to sustainable development.”

As noted by Newman:

“Considering what the UN means by ‘sustainable development’ — population control, central planning, global governance, and more — the agenda for your children takes on an even more sinister tone …

Throughout the agreement, the UN openly advocates the use of schools to indoctrinate all of humanity into a new set of values, attitudes, and beliefs in preparation for the new ‘green’ and ‘sustainable’ world order.”

Can You See the Plan Yet?

Like mask wearing, lockdowns, and the yellow star before that, vaccine passports are the next step in the plan to identify undesirables so that they can be easily segregated and discriminated against. Ultimately, if the plan is allowed to unfurl in its totality, we may well live to see a time in which there will be a call for the incarceration and elimination of the unvaccinated altogether. This is the global genocide Sharav warns us about. We’re on that path.

The justification will be that unvaccinated individuals are too “unclean,” too “unsafe” to freely participate in public society and must therefore be identified and shut out. In reality, it’s really about identifying the noncompliant. The vaccine passport will readily identify those who are willing to go along with the technocratic takeover, and who aren’t.

Those unwilling to enter the new world of technocratic rule without a fuss are the ones that will need to be eliminated, and willingness to be a test subject for an unproven experimental treatment appears to be the litmus test. There will be other tests, however. Of this you can be sure. The requirement to obey, “or else,” will only expand and get more restrictive. Absolute slavery is our future, if we allow it.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report has appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. One of our YouTube accounts was banned and another has been suspended. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancelation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects. These questions are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting cancelled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $5300 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn