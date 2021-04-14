Share the truth















Congratulations, corporate America. You’ve had blatant racists in your midst within the upper echelon of business. retail, and finance for years and you had no idea. Or did you? Were you always aware that your “respected” friends and enemies in Big Business think so low of Black people, that they feel they must protect them from the “bigoted” requirement of having identification in order to vote?

A new report from the NY Times shows just how racist corporate America is. Hundreds of companies, including some at the very top of the corporate food chain, have signed onto a condemnation letter that opposes the Georgia voting law or any law that prevents “any eligible voter from having an equal and fair opportunity to cast a ballot.” From the article:

Amazon, BlackRock, Google, Warren Buffett and hundreds of other companies and executives signed on to a new statement released on Wednesday opposing “any discriminatory legislation” that would make it harder for people to vote.

It was the biggest show of solidarity so far by the business community as companies around the country try to navigate the partisan uproar over Republican efforts to enact new election rules in almost every state. Senior Republicans, including former President Donald J. Trump and Senator Mitch McConnell, have called for companies to stay out of politics.

The statement was organized in recent days by Kenneth Chenault, a former chief executive of American Express, and Kenneth Frazier, the chief executive of Merck. A copy appeared on Wednesday in advertisements in The New York Times and The Washington Post.

Here’s the thing, and forgive me for stating the obvious, but neither the Georgia law nor any law that has been seriously proposed by any state in the last four decades fits their criteria. The Georgia law is, in fact, the epitome of “equal and fair opportunity” as it does not distinguish between races, genders, or any other type of classification. It is THEM, the corporate giants signing this letter, who are viewing people unequally and unfairly based on the color of their skin.

Regardless of race, any American citizen is capable of either meeting the very simple requirements of acquiring identification or they can receive help in doing so. Everyone. There is nobody at the DMV in any state who says, “Oh, you’re Black. I can’t give you an ID because of your race.”

This is simple stuff, folks. It’s absolutely mind-blowing and quite disturbing that in 2021, we still have so many influential people who believe in this type of belittling rhetoric. They feel they must swoop in and protect the poor Black people who can’t get an ID on their own. It’s sickening to see such blatant racism present in the United States of America.

According to Axios:

It’s the most concerted action yet by big business in opposition to GOP-sponsored bills at the state level that limit mail-in ballots, implement new voter ID requirements and slash registration options, among other measures.

Critics say the restrictions will disproportionately impact voters of color. Advocates of the bills have said they will secure the vote, and in some instances have cited former President Trump’s baseless allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 elections.

The signatories of the letter, which will appear in advertisements taking up two full pages in Wednesday’s New York Times and Washington Post, include General Motors, Netflix, Starbucks, Amazon, BlackRock, Google and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett, among others.

Of course, what these corporations won’t tell you is that this has nothing to do with racism. It’s not about social justice. It’s not about fairness or equality or diversity or wokeness or any of the words whose meanings have been slaughtered in recent years by the radical left. This all comes down to corporations keeping their beloved Democratic Party in power for as long as the country can bear it. That wouldn’t be long if they’re unsuccessful in sustaining the voter fraud enabling rules that are in place today. If they’re successful in forcing the wool over enough people’s eyes, then the country definitely couldn’t bear it for long. Too much Democratic-Socialist rule will result in our nation’s unavoidable demise.

To those on the left who still have a true sense of fairness (as compared to the false “fairness” being pushed in this racist corporate letter), I sincerely ask that you wake up and stop allowing this charade to continue. Yes, the bullies in corporate America want to perpetuate the cheating atmosphere that has engulfed our elections for two decades with increasing severity every two years. Yes, this benefits your tribe. But wouldn’t it be better to win in the marketplace of ideas instead of “winning” in a rigged system that makes it impossible for Republicans to win? The way elections are run today is like a race in which biological males are allowed to compete with biological females. Oh, wait. That’s happening, too.

Do they realize how racist they are for believing Black people are less capable of getting identification? Let’s hope they’re just Democrat-party shills and they don’t actually believe their demeaning, bigoted stance.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report has appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. One of our YouTube accounts was banned and another has been suspended. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancelation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects. These questions are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting cancelled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $5300 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

First Name Last Name Email Address Phone Number Comments Submit