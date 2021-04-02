Share the truth















Now that everyone should be following the Rob Pincus rule of never compromising with the anti-liberty left and their allies in the anti-freedom lobby when it comes to our basic civil rights. It’s time to talk about why we always need to follow this very important rule.

Let’s begin by noting why the anti-liberty left has a near manic obsession with “universal background checks”, the issue they push whenever they can, even when they have no bearing on the crime in question. Even when they would do nothing to keep anyone safe from harm because most people already undergo background checks.

Simply put, they obsess over this issue because it’s the quickest way to their nirvana of virtual gun confiscation – better known as “universal gun registration”. Dean Weingarten has made this point for more than 20 years in his essay Gun Registration is Gun Confiscation – Updated 2019 Edition that we referenced when the same issues became prevalent with another series of mass murder tragedies brought on by the psychological phenomena of media contagion.

It is well worth a read because it illustrates the danger of these checks as well as why the anti-liberty left constantly obsesses over them. But we do need to outline the other reasons why we can never compromise with the people out to destroy our freedom and civil rights.

The authoritarian socialist two-step

This is one of the authoritarian left’s favourite games. They start with step 1, asserting that there aren’t any laws on guns with outright lies such as “it’s easier to buy a gun than it is to vote”, or the ever-popular “easy access to guns”.

They then get whatever they can with step 2, chipping away at our civil rights, after which they immediately revert back to step 1. Pretending nothing has been done and they still have that annoying ‘easy access to a gun’ lie. Rinse, lather, repeat.

This is why any kind of compromise is a fool’s errand. Simply because any type of ‘bipartisanship’ will be promptly forgotten, followed by new demands. The fact is, the pro-liberty right has been compromising with the anti-liberty left for decades, each time giving in to pressure and giving up a little more freedom. What has it got us? The authoritarians simply come around for more.

Polling shows a shift towards the pro-liberty point of view.

It’s always been standard fare for the anti-liberty left and its allies in the anti-freedom lobby to cite old polling taken at the moment of high emotion surrounding a mass shooting. In most cases, these will be an almost meaningless generic question that will be extrapolated to a specific assertion on “universal background checks” and similar pieces of anti-freedom legislation.

In the past, even the numbers supposedly obtained from Republicans have shown a willingness for more restrictions on freedom. That has changed recently, leftist still clamour for restrictions on liberty while this isn’t the case from the pro-freedom side. Many are beginning to see that knee-jerk reactions and restrictions that deprive the innocent of their civil rights won’t solve the problem.

A brand new Rasmussen survey indicates that 64 percent of likely U.S. voters say “it’s not possible to completely prevent mass shootings,” and the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms says this is proof voters are smarter than Joe Biden and his anti-gun Democrat colleagues on Capitol Hill.

…

“We’re not surprised that a majority of likely voters have this one figured out better than Biden,” said CCRKBA Chairman Alan Gottlieb. “After Georgia and Colorado, fewer than one in four (23%) believe mass shootings can be completely prevented, and those voters must live in the same fantasy land as the president and his Congressional comrades.”

“As one might expect,” Gottlieb observed, “Democrats by a 77 percent margin favor stricter gun control laws, but 71 percent of Republicans are against tougher laws, and so are 60 percent of Independent voters, according to the survey.

“What this tells us at the Citizens Committee is that Joe Biden and the Democrat leadership are out of touch with a majority of voters,” he continued, “and Democrats as a whole actually make up the so-called ‘fringe’ of the electorate when it comes to guns and the Second Amendment. We have said it before, and will continue repeating it, Democrats have become the party of gun confiscation and prohibition, not just gun control. The farther Democrats drift toward an anti-freedom, anti-liberty agenda, the farther the party, and its leadership, move away from traditional American ideals.

[Emphasis added]

One cannot compromise with liars and those acting in bad faith.

Let’s be blunt about this, it is impossible to negotiate and compromise with those who cannot be truthful and do not want to work on a level playing field. The anti-liberty left’s lies on their assault on freedom are legion. We’ve detailed them over the years, the most egregious being the ‘no one is talking about taking your guns’ lie.

Our extensive research and documentation of the myriad times they have demanded this has this way beyond a laughable lie. Not to mention now that with gun confiscation SWATing aka ‘red flag’ laws being prevalent, it’s almost mind-boggling that anti-liberty leftists would even bother trying to exploit this lie.

This brings up the other aspect of this issue, in that one side exploits lies and emotional arguments. If not outright false demonisation in its propaganda screeds. How is the pro-liberty community to ‘compromise’ with those that accuse it of being domestic terrorists regularly?

The Bottom Line – We are not going to compromise on our civil rights.

One cannot compromise with those out to deprive the people of their civil rights. We have shown that it’s a fools’ errand since it achieves nothing but demands for even more of our liberty. While the anti-liberty leftists may pause in smearing us as terrorists and mass murderers, it will only be a momentary respite.

Soon enough they will be back with new lies and accusations while they make new demands designed to destroy our civil rights. Demands for “universal background checks” will inevitably be followed by calls for virtual gun confiscation – better known as universal gun registration. Meanwhile, they will come up with new ways of making the exercise of a common-sense human right to be even more expensive and embarrassing.

Some characterise the left as being ‘anti-gun’ or the even more hideous phrase ‘anti-gunner’. These terms miss the mark in two main ways. The anti-liberty left isn’t anti-gun by any stretch of the imagination. They just don’t want those guns to be in the hands of their opposition, the pro-liberty right.

Second, it should clear that the left is anti-liberty and always has been. They only fake support of civil rights and liberty to attain power and control over the people. That is their true priority, they are anti-liberty through and through, always remember that.

