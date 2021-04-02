Share the truth















He is widely recognized as one of the early pioneers of the “woke” ideological movement. But the late French philosopher Michel Foucault was not the good guy that some have been led to believe he was.

Article by Ethan Huff from Natural News.

According to fellow intellectual Guy Sorman, Foucault, who died in 1984 at the age of 57, was a pedophile rapist who engaged in sexual activity with young Arab children while living in Tunisia during the late 1960s.

Sorman, 77, claims to have visited Foucault with some friends while on an Easter holiday trip to the village of Sidu Bou, near Tunis, where Foucault was living in the year 1969.

“Young children were running after Foucault saying ‘what about me? take me, take me,” Sorman recalled during a recent interview with The Sunday Times.

“They were eight, nine, ten years old, he was throwing money at them and would say ‘let’s meet at 10pm at the usual place.’ [Foucault] would make love there on the gravestones with young boys. The question of consent wasn’t even raised.”

The reason there were gravestones is because the location was a nearby cemetery. This is where Foucault lured his prey, which were young boys who had not yet reached puberty.

As “progressive” as it is, France, Foucault’s homeland, never would have tolerated such perversion. This is why Foucault traveled to Africa where he knew he could get away with it.

“Foucault would not have dared to do it in France,” Sorman stated. “There is a colonial dimension to this. A white imperialism.”

Homosexuality and pedophilia often go hand-in-hand, as evidenced by Foucault’s depraved life

Sorman regrets never reporting Foucault to the police or notifying the press. He says it was “ignoble” and “extremely morally ugly” of him not to intervene when he knew he should have.

As it turns out, the French media already knew about Foucault’s depravity.

“There were journalists present on that trip, there were many witnesses, but nobody did stories like that in those days. Foucault was the philosopher king. He’s like our god in France,” Sorman contends.

The son of a surgeon who dressed nicely and appeared wise, Foucault was among the first celebrity intellectuals of the 20th century to push for the legalization of pedophilia. In 1977, he signed a petition calling for adults to be allowed to have sex with children as young as 13.

The most well-known biography of Foucault’s life, The Passion of Michel Foucault (1993), also describes his interest in the homosexual, sado-masochistic bath houses of America. Foucault, who eventually died of AIDS, is one of the first known openly homosexual figures in public life.

He is also the most cited scholar in the world, and is directly associated with the rise of identity politics in the United States.

“It is almost invariably Foucault to whom contemporary activist studies departments trace their intellectual foundations,” wrote Daniel Miller for The Critic magazine.

“At the most basic level, Foucault the famous French professor supplies a signature of seriousness for disciplines without clear academic standards or traditions.”

Many respected literary and art figures are pedophiles

In 1980s America, Foucault’s admirers, known as “Foucauldians,” enshrined him as “a kind of patron saint … whose authority they routinely invoked in order to legitimate, in properly academic terms, their own brand of progressive politics,” Miller wrote in a biography.

Sorman also published a book about Foucault’s sexual misdeeds, as they were not widely understood by the general public that was being influenced by his theories and persuasions.

Many specialists throughout Great Britain, Sorman says, were surprised to learn about Foucault’s sort-of secret life engaging in child rape in Africa.

“There’s a big potential for that to have an impact on him,” commented Phil Howell, a University of Cambridge researcher. “Foucault was interested in sexuality and wrote about it, but child abuse is another thing.”

Sorman also added that Foucault’s deviant behavior was a symptom of France’s culture of malaise, which dates back to the time of Voltaire.

“He believed there were two morals, one for the elite, which was immoral, and one for the people, which should be restrictive,” Sorman says.

“France is still not a democracy, we had the revolution, proclaimed a republic but there’s still an aristocracy, it’s the intelligentsia, and it has had a special status. Anything goes,” he adds, noting that now “the world is suddenly changing.”

Many others involved with art, literature, and media – well-known influencers, that is – have had similar sordid histories. Publishers, radio personalities, artists and many others are also being outed as pedophiles with an appetite for the very young.

“People had forgotten that 1968 thinking promoted pedophilia,” wrote philosopher and former education minister Luc Ferry, 70, in Le Figaro.

“Every adult had the right even the duty, they argued, to awaken the sexuality that the bourgeoisie was hiding.”

Similar stories can be found at Evil.news.

Sources for this article include:

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report has appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. One of our YouTube accounts was banned and another has been suspended. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancelation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects. These questions are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting cancelled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $5300 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

First Name Last Name Email Address Phone Number Comments Submit