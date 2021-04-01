Share the truth















One does not have to be a conspiracy theorist to realize how bad things have gotten in the United States over the last year or so. Beyond the obvious political challenges conservatives and Christians have faced as a result of blatant voter fraud, we’ve also had the Covid-19 hysteria limiting our rights and decimating our national psyche. Throw in the Cultural Marxists, Neo-Marxists, and just plain Marxists in this nation establishing footholds in society and it becomes clear the future of this country hasn’t been as precariously positioned since the Civil War.

Watch this show on Locals or listen to it on Apple Podcasts.

Despite the many challenges we face, there are those who still hold onto hope. One such hopeful soul is Pastor Sam Jones from Faith Baptist Church in Hudson, Iowa. His latest book, Five Steps to Kill a Nation, gives us insight into the machinations and goals of our enemies, both at home and abroad. We’re being bombarded as a nation through culture, suppression, and outright murder. And all the while, the powers that be in government and media continue to push the narrative that things are going to be okay if we just sit back and give them our brains to control.

As a pastor, Jones is among the growing number who are getting more directly involved with things that have normally been associated with secular life. He participates in the political arena in Iowa and encourages his fellow worshipers to get involved. And he has Biblical backing for it, as he details in the latest episode of NOQ Report.

In 5 Steps To Kill A Nation And How To Stop The Bleeding, Jones takes a look at what steps have been taken to destroy our nation from within. We’ve seen a steady decline in the United States of America, and Pastor Sam breaks down the actual reasons for this occurring. Comparing everything with God’s Word, this book will help you to understand what is actually going on around us that is contributing to the decay of our great nation.

Our problems aren’t just coming from our foes themselves. It is becoming harder and harder to communicate our perspectives as Big Tech censors us, stifling discourse and pushing forth the leftist narratives as if they’re factual. They realize that on an even playing field of fact vs fiction, idea versus idea, the truth we push forth will shine through. Therefore, they’re denying us the even playing field we want.

We must push forward with the knowledge that the odds are stacked against us. But we have the ultimate equalizer in any situation on our side, and His will cannot be denied.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report has appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. One of our YouTube accounts was banned and another has been suspended. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancelation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects. These questions are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting cancelled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $5300 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

First Name Last Name Email Address Phone Number Comments Submit