Per the CDC and the VAERS database, double the number of humans in the USA have literally died from the Covid-19 mRNA series vaccines than all deaths for ten years from all other vaccines combined. Let that simmer in your brain for a moment. The vaccine has only been readily available for 3 months, yet already more than half of the number of people who died in the World Trade Center buildings on 9/11 have already been mass murdered by a vaccine that’s supposed to prevent infection, or at least lessen the blow if you catch it. So much for that. This is 2021 and this is modern medicine?

Article by S.D. Wells from Natural News.

So a fairly common side effect of getting the Covid-19 vaccine is death by vaccine. Brilliant.

Most of these deaths are attributed to the dirty vaccines manufactured and concocted by Moderna and Pfizer/Biontech, based off the CDC report

The death rate is now over 70 percent of the average rate of death from vaccines up until the beginning of the year 2021. This is astonishing. Mind-blowing. Unreal. Had this been some natural remedy like zinc and vitamin D combined, the media would be in a frenzy and ALL products containing them would be instantly recalled, banned and investigated for lawsuits and settlements.

Today we find all kinds of highly toxic ingredients in vaccines that have absolutely NO BUSINESS being in them. Here’s just a short list compiled from ten years of investigative journalism on this topic:

Infected African green monkey kidney cells (spreads chaos to conjure an immune system reaction)

Human albumin – a.k.a. abortion cells (causes hyper-immune-reaction, shock, CNS damage)

Peanut oil residuals (main cause of severe allergic reactions to nuts for kids)

Circovirus strains I & II (deadly pig virus that causes diarrhea, severe abdominal pain, and deadly cases of intussusception twist/blockade of bowels ‘the other China virus‘)

Gelatin (reduced animal muscle, hooves and hide)

Monosodium glutamate (MSG – can cause severe migraines/brain damage for infants)

Mercury (listed as thimerosal, which is 50 percent mercury)

Aluminum salts (helps the deadly mercury cross through your blood/brain barrier)

It’s no wonder people die from the vaccines. Many just get maimed, like children with autism and people who get paralyzed. The stories will never make it to mass media, as Pharma controls mainstream news media, all advertising and reporting of medical information. You have to do your own research, and that includes parents who want the best for their babies and children who are still growing up and developing the way Nature intended.

Realize that it usually takes YEARS of analyzing side effects to determine whether a vaccine is safe for children

Most vaccines are tested for about 20 years for safety, before they are used for pregnant women, babies, children and teens. These new mRNA Covid vaccines just came out of the laboratories this past summer and fall. There has been little to zero clinical trials taking place, just some unverified claims about 95 percent accuracy and mild side effects. Well, if dying is a mild side effect, then what are major ones? Do you go blind and deaf, like the folks in the UK are right now from the Covid-19 vaccine?

The biggest question of all then must be addressed: Why are we mass-vaccinating children when they hardly ever even catch Covid, beat it back easily when they do, are mostly asymptomatic and don’t spread it anyway? How many children will die from the vaccine that would have never even come close to dying from Covid-19? Think about that.

That would be like saying people should get the Chicken Pox vaccine, and take a high risk of dying from the vaccine, when Chicken Pox is hardly ever serious, and parents used to take their kids to other homes where the kids were infected just to have their kids catch it and build antibodies for life. That was called herd immunity, remember folks? Now the CDC has NOTHING to say. Nothing. Where are you at now, we ask, Center for Disease Creation?

Tune your internet frequency to Vaccines.news for updates on how Allopathic America is all about the money and wrecking people’s immune systems, not building them up.

