Share the truth















One of the authoritarian left’s biggest lies – and they have some whoppers – is that since fascism and socialism are in ‘competition’ for power, they are somehow, someway on different sides of the political spectrum. Factual reality and logic destroy this infamous historical canard with two main issues.

First, there is the fact that competing groups can easily have the same ideology. Then there is the plain fact that fascists and socialists operate in the same manner to the point that there is a myriad of similarities between the two that cannot be ignored, even to the most steadfast leftist ideologue.

The leftist big lie that fascism is supposedly ‘right-wing’ originated in the Soviet Union.

The online etymology dictionary entry for the term Nazi plainly states that this term was actually a pejorative and they avoided the term:

1930, noun and adjective, from German Nazi, abbreviation of German pronunciation of Nationalsozialist (based on earlier German sozi, popular abbreviation of “socialist”), from Nationalsozialistische Deutsche Arbeiterpartei “National Socialist German Workers’ Party,” led by Hitler from 1920.

The 24th edition of Etymologisches Wörterbuch der deutschen Sprache (2002) says the word Nazi was favored in southern Germany (supposedly from c. 1924) among opponents of National Socialism because the nickname Nazi, Naczi (from the masc. proper name Ignatz, German form of Ignatius) was used colloquially to mean “a foolish person, clumsy or awkward person.” Ignatz was a popular name in Catholic Austria, and according to one source in World War I Nazi was a generic name in the German Empire for the soldiers of Austria-Hungary.

An older use of Nazi for national-sozial is attested in German from 1903, but EWdS does not think it contributed to the word as applied to Hitler and his followers. The NSDAP for a time attempted to adopt the Nazi designation as what the Germans call a “despite-word,” but they gave this up, and the NSDAP is said to have generally avoided the term. Before 1930, party members had been called in English National Socialists, which dates from 1923. The use of Nazi Germany, Nazi regime, etc., was popularized by German exiles abroad. From them, it spread into other languages, and eventually was brought back to Germany, after the war.

[Emphasis added]

It is important to note that in the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) they avoided the use of the term national socialist to keep the abject failure of Nazi Germany from the word socialist, referring to them as fascists:

In the USSR, the terms national socialist and Nazi were said to have been forbidden after 1932, presumably to avoid any taint to the good word socialist. Soviet literature refers to fascists.

[Emphasis added]

Clearly, modern-day authoritarian leftists have carried on the tradition to the point of hurling the ridiculous and irrelevant ‘North Korea’ talking point if one dares mention that the Nazis were a socialist workers’ party. It also brings us to the discussion at hand in the evisceration of one of the left’s biggest lies.

Fascism is a far-left ideology on the authoritarian side of the political spectrum

This leftist lie suddenly became prominent once again with the issue of ‘Vaccine Passports’ in the news and the inevitable pile-on with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene citing serious privacy impositions with the scheme.

We couldn’t help but note that the national socialist media fixated on the term “corporate communism.” Instead of fascism. No doubt they did this to couch the issue in the worst light possible, but it’s equally possible they wanted to avoid touching on the ‘F’ word since it’s becoming more and more evident that it’s the left that is fascist.

As noted in the Library of Economics and Liberty: As an economic system, fascism is socialism with a capitalist veneer.

Where socialism sought totalitarian control of a society’s economic processes through direct state operation of the means of production, fascism sought that control indirectly, through domination of nominally private owners. Where socialism nationalized property explicitly, fascism did so implicitly, by requiring owners to use their property in the “national interest”—that is, as the autocratic authority conceived it. (Nevertheless, a few industries were operated by the state.) Where socialism abolished all market relations outright, fascism left the appearance of market relations while planning all economic activities.

In the case of the hideous vaccine passports as well as the suppression of freedom that has been taking place the past few months. The driving force behind all of it has been ‘private industry’ at the behest of authoritarian socialists in the governmental elite, In other words, fascism.

The Radical Socialist Roots of Fascism

The most important point in destroying the ‘right-wing’ fascism lies from the authoritarian anti-liberty left follows from an examination of the roots of fascism, such as the careful analysis by Emmanuel Rincón in which he details how Fascism is a form of socialism. As such, it does not engage in a fight between left and right, but between different leftists ideologies.

He delves into the heart of the matter with the question: Who is the ideological father of fascism?

Practically everyone knows that Karl Marx is the ideological father of communism and socialism or that Adam Smith is the father of capitalism and economic liberalism. Do you know, in contrast, who the mind behind fascism is? It’s very likely that you don’t, and I can tell you in advance that the philosopher behind fascism was also an avowed socialist.

Giovanni Gentile, a neo-Hegelian philosopher, was the intellectual author of the “doctrine of fascism,” which he wrote in conjunction with Benito Mussolini. Gentile’s sources of inspiration were thinkers such as Hegel, Nietzsche, and also Karl Marx.

Gentile went so far as to declare “Fascism is a form of socialism, in fact, it is its most viable form.” One of the most common reflections on this is that fascism is itself socialism based on national identity.

Gentile believed that all private action should be oriented to serve society, he was against individualism, for him there was no distinction between private and public interest. In his economic postulates, he defended compulsory state corporatism, wanting to impose an autarkic state, basically the same recipe that Hitler would use years later.

A basic aspect of Gentile’s logic is that liberal democracy was harmful because it was focused on the individual which led to selfishness, he defended “true democracy” in which the individual should be subordinated to the State, in that sense, he promoted planned economies in which it was the government that indicated what, how much, and how to produce.

[Emphasis added]

This emphasis on private action oriented to serve society against individualism was exemplified by the motto emblazoned on the Nationalsozialistische deutsche Arbeiter-Partei program and coinage as Gemeinnutz vor Eigennutz that translates to COMMON GOOD BEFORE INDIVIDUAL GOOD.

Prominent luminaries of the authoritarian socialist left have often tried to sell their societal slavery snake oil with the following word ‘logic’. They compare those who emphasize those who favor individual liberty and civil rights as ‘individualists’, with those who favor societal or social concerns as ‘socialists’. Selling their collectivist dead end with that kind of wording and logic. No doubt with the implication that ‘social media’ is somehow connected in a positive connotation.

As stated, business owners were able to ‘keep’ their property, but they had to accede to the dictates of the government. Dangerous ‘public-private partnerships’ that we are seeing take shape in the states. It’s not the government suppressing the first amendment, but private corporations. It doesn’t really matter the means, the ending of our liberty and civil rights is the same end result.

The conflict between fascism and socialism is merely a fight between different leftists ideologies.

Further on he details how the variations between the leftist ideologies have imparted themselves to promulgating one of the left’s biggest lies:

Fascism claimed to oppose liberal capitalism, but also international socialism, hence the concept of “third way”, the same position that would be held by Argentine Peronism years later. This opposition to international socialism and communism is precisely what has caused so much confusion in the ideological location of fascism, Nazism and also Peronism. Having opposed the traditional internationalist Marxist left, these were attributed to the current of ultra-right movements, when the truth is that, as has been demonstrated, their centralized economic policies obeyed collectivist and socialist principles, openly opposing capitalism and the free market, favoring nationalism and autarchy.

In that sense, as established by the philosopher creator of fascist ideology, Giovanni Gentile, fascism is another form of socialism, ergo, it was not a battle of left against right, but a struggle between different lefts, an internationalist and a nationalist one.

[Emphasis added]

In certain basic respects – a totalitarian state structure, a single party, a leader, a secret police, a hatred of political, cultural and intellectual freedom – fascism and communism are clearly more like each other than they are like anything in between.

Arthur M. Schlesinger Jr., Associate Professor of History at Harvard New York Times Magazine, Sunday, April 4, 1948

The bottom line – fascism and socialism are authoritarian leftism through and through.

We cite that quote to make the point that not too long ago many understood that fascism and socialism are the same fruit of the tree of tyranny, with only slight variations in external features. In many ways, national socialist Germany and fascist Italy were the first major failures in the wondrous ‘new’ ideologies of collectivism.

There were extenuating circumstances to be sure, but they were indeed failures. Failures that needed to be covered up by the collectivist left. What better way than to hide a leftist failure than blame it on the right? A tradition of deception that continues to the present. It’s always a sure bet that a socialist regime has bitten the dust when the left suddenly decides that was really a ‘right-wing’ regime somehow.

Unfortunately for the authoritarian left, the facts really get in the way of those kinds of games, even when your media allies are perfectly willing to parrot your lies infinitum. Eventually, the truth comes out and people see through the lies and the false ‘fact checks’. No to mention the fact that the authoritarian left is acting the Nazi more and more these days. Their only solution is to double down, but that only makes it even more obvious.