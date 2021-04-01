Share the truth















President Donald Trump was impeached twice and acquitted twice. The ramifications of this are only now starting to ripple and flow. 2021 may be a bigger political year than 2020 with more public outrage than before unless, they are sufficiently distracted. Another pandemic might do that, perhaps Ebola. I hear its making a comeback. But, I digress. If there are no more pandemics, if there are no more mandates for lockdowns, if America does not go bankrupt or, go to war with China then, I think the country’s focus will be mostly on politics. As such, here are some predictions on what happens next.

A flurry of election fraud cases will reopen old wounds that have yet to really heal. The Supreme Court has agreed to hear election fraud cases which is encouraging to Conservatives because when Trump’s team were given the chance to argue their cases, they won more often than not. Plus according to a recent poll – 77% of Republicans believe there was widespread fraud in the presidential election and as much as 30% of Democrats were skeptical as well. If you combine doubts (said and unspoken) with voter remorse then, you have basic ingredients for major drama. But, wait, there’s more.

During the 2020 Presidential race, the mainstream media protected candidate Biden from a number of scandals. Now that he is President, there is no longer a need to shield him further; objective achieved. Now, maybe, the public overall will see what’s been hidden from them by the mainstream media. A few examples…

Hidin’ Biden: How Big Tech is Fixing The Presidential Election

The NY Post published the political equivalent of a nuclear bomb this week. Based on emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop, they have found credible evidence of Joe Biden’s corruption when he served in the White House under President Obama. As amazing as this is to me, what is even more surprising is how this information has been banned from social media and censored in the mainstream media during this critical Presidential election season. What does that say about the state of our American democracy?

Joe Biden Wanted in Ukraine on Class A Felony Bribery Charges

However, a court in Ukraine has now released Joe Biden’s name as a suspect in criminal allegations and is wanted in the country on Class A felony charges, reports OAN. The court previously redacted Biden’s name but decided it was inappropriate to keep that information hidden.

Report: Joe Biden’s Brother Under Federal Investigation for Role in Bankrupt Healthcare Firm

Americore, which filed for bankruptcy in late-2019, was raided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) earlier this year as part of an ongoing probe into its finances and business practices. At the time, FBI agents also raided the home of Americore’s CEO, Grant White.

Even before raids, the company’s conduct had come under scrutiny after it was accused of fraud. In July 2019, Michael Frey and his business partner, Dr. Mohannad Azzam, filed a lawsuit in federal court claiming James Biden and Americore’s leadership had promised and failed to line up investors for their rural healthcare enterprise. The suit alleges, James Biden urged the two men to borrow $10 million from a hedge fund run by Lewitt, who was involved in the deal.

“The lawsuit takes direct aim at Biden, painting him as a con artist who uses his ties to his brother … to lure his victims,” the Knoxville News Sentinel reported in August 2019.

Joe Biden’s Sister Valerie Sent Millions of Joe’s Campaign Dollars to Her Own Consulting Firm

However, the lines between her role as leading her brother’s political campaigns and working at the firm blurred, as the firm “received large fees from the Biden campaigns that Valerie was running,” Profiles in Corruption reveals:

The firm received large fees from the Biden campaigns that Valerie was running. Two and a half million dollars in consulting fees flowed to her firm from Citizens for Biden and Biden For President Inc. during the 2008 presidential bid alone. Keep in mind that Joe Slade White & Company worked for Biden campaigns over eighteen years.

The report demonstrates a pattern, as Schweizer’s book shows, of the complex, albeit largely unknown, dynamics of the Biden family and the financial benefits reaped, which purportedly stem from the presidential hopeful’s varying positions in government throughout his life.

Joe Biden Launched Son-in-Law’s Firm from Oval Office, Briefed Investors

Former Vice President Joe Biden went to great lengths to boost his son-in-law’s health care company while in the White House, briefing investors on the firm’s merits and even arranging access to the Oval Office. The bombshell revelations are detailed in Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite — a new book by Peter Schweizer, a senior contributor at Breitbart News and the president of the Government Accountability Institute.

So, how do you think the public will react once they discover some of this stuff? (For that matter, how are you feeling? Was any of that news to you?) I predict that they will not be happy and feel swindled. I have proof of that. The Federalist reported “One In Six Biden Voters Would Have Changed Their Vote If They Had Known About Scandals Suppressed By Media.” Wow. Here’s a quote…

A new report from the Media Research Center shows that the media’s lack of coverage and big tech’s suppression of certain issues and scandals surrounding Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden could have cost President Donald Trump the election.

The survey results report that 17 percent of Biden voters would not have voted for the Biden-Harris presidential ticket if they had known about at least one of the eight news stories that were suppressed by big tech and mainstream media outlets.

“This is not happenstance. This is not coincidence. This is not oversight and this is not just a mistake,” president and founder of Media Research Center Brent Bozell said at a press conference Tuesday. “These were deliberate decisions that were made thousands of times, literally thousands of times, to either twist or to not cover it at all, which we found in this case.”

Election fraud cases being heard by SCOTUS and political scandals coming to light is enough to trigger the country into justifiable outrage but, there is still more kindling to put atop of that political fire.

And the unkindest cut of all, at least to the left, is seeing this unfettered support for President Trump from his supporters, still.

Get out the popcorn people. We are witnessing the best reality series ever created. I hope we survive it.

