Following an aide’s admission that the true number of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes was withheld, New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo was on defense at a press conference Monday, insisting his administration “fully reported” the figures.

Article by Art Moore via WND.

However, unlike other states, New York did not include in its tally the nursing home residents who died after being transported to a hospital. Cuomo admitted Monday that requests for data on deaths in nursing homes “should have been prioritized” sooner, but his press conference may only have inflamed the scandal, drawing rebuke from a member of his own party.

Democratic state Assemblyman Ron Kim, whose uncle died in a New York nursing home of COVID-19, already has asked for an apology from Cuomo. And Monday’s press conference only made things worse.

“Gov Cuomo just blamed my uncle for dying of COVID in a nursing home and blamed my family for not being tough enough to deal with it,” Kim wrote on Twitter.

Gov Cuomo just blamed my uncle for dying of COVID in a nursing home and blamed my family for not being tough enough to deal with it. — Ron T. Kim (@rontkim) February 15, 2021

Cuomo insisted his controversial March 25 order that nursing homes accept coronavirus patients should not be blamed for the spike in deaths, speculating that the virus entered through staff members.

The virus “did not get into the nursing homes by people coming from hospitals,” he said.

Cuomo said there were “distortions” of his directive by opponents and media amid a “toxic political environment.”

Last week, the New York Post broke the story that top Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa disclosed at a meeting with Democratic state legislators that the administration withheld for months the full count of nursing home residents who died from COVID-19 because the true figures would be “used against us” in a Justice Department investigation. In late January, Cuomo’s Health Department started “coming clean” about nursing home deaths, the Post reported, after a scathing investigative report by state Attorney General Letitia James concluding the administration under-reported COVID-19 nursing home resident deaths by 50% by excluding residents who died in hospitals.

Follow NOQ Report on



Janice Dean, a Fox News meteorologist whose husband’s parents both died of COVID-19 in a New York nursing home last spring, also had strong words for Cuomo after Monday’s presser.

“We are not confused governor. There are no conspiracy theories. You are a criminal,” she tweeted.

Dean, charging cover-up, urged beat reporters at the state capital to ask Cuomo if “he can provide the treasure trove of documents he was preparing” for the Justice Department, “because a senior official there says he did not give them anything.”

U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., said Cuomo’s “big regret of his nursing home cover-up is that he got caught.”

“So many lies in this presser like claiming his placement of over 9,000 infected patients with healthy nursing home residents did NOT result in spreading coronavirus to nursing homes,” the New York Republican wrote on Twitter. “Patently false.”

After the release of the state attorney general’s damning report last month, Cuomo was widely accused of reacting callously.

“Who cares [if they] died in the hospital, died in a nursing home? They died,” he said Jan. 29.

See the Monday press conference:

‘COVID preys on senior citizens’

On Monday, Cuomo maintained that the New York Department of Health has “always fully and publicly reported all COVID deaths in nursing homes and hospitals.”

“COVID preys on senior citizens, older people, weaker people. We’ve always known that. That is a fact,” he said.

“The numbers were the numbers, always.”

However, he acknowledged, additional information requested from the DOH, aside from place of death, was not provided in a timely fashion.

“There was a delay in providing the press and the public all that additional information,” he said. “There was a delay.”

Cuomo asserted the nursing-home directive was the result of his Department of Health following federal Centers for Disease Control guidance, as did at least 12 other states.

He insisted the patients were not “sent” to nursing homes.

“The nursing home had to agree that they could care for this person. That is a matter of law,” he said. “They cannot accept a patient where they are not prepared to care for properly.”

He said that of the 613 nursing homes in the state, 365 received a person from the hospital. Of those that received a coronavirus patient, 98% already had COVID in their facility, Cuomo said.

“That’s how COVID got into the nursing homes,” he said, asserting that after the March 25 order, the rate of death was the same.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.