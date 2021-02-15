Racism is, by its very definition, exclusion of benefits based solely on race. That is something the left has supposedly been fighting, but history has proven their efforts are not as cheery as they seem. Today, their attacks on “racism” are to act racist against anyone other than people of color. Case-in-point: Washington State’s handling of Covid grants.

The Democrat-led state issued Covid grants to 358 non-profits. 100% of the recipients of these grants were “BIPOC” or “Black Indigenous People Of Color” organizations. According to The Post Millennial:

The Washington State Department of Commerce (WADOC) hand-selected non-profits to aid in COVID-19 relief through federal funding, selecting only those with radical political agendas. Washington State’s Equity Relief Fund awarded nearly $12 million to 358 non-profits statewide.

In a news release, the WADOC stated they teamed up with Philanthropy Northwest to provide $11.85 million in grants from the Washington Equity Relief Fund for Nonprofits. The organizations they selected are all led by Black Indigenous People of Color and only serve BIPOC communities.

“It is imperative that we step up to support these trusted and much-needed organizations operated by and serving BIPOC communities. It is equally important that these communities lead the decision-making on how to prioritize these funds,” said Commerce Director Lisa Brown.

Nearly 1,000 non-profits applied for grants and the relief fund only awarded 358 non-profits, leaving 642 organizations without aid.

This information was released in December but The Post Millennial and NOQ Report are the only conservative sites we’ve found who have reported on it recently. This is an absolute outrage as we noted in the latest episode of Conservative News Briefs.

There can be no equality as long as Democrats continue to treat certain racial groups as superior and more deserving of assistance than others. Covid-19 affects all races. There’s no need to use it as a vehicle for identity politics.

